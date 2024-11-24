Sports
Live score, updates from Washington high school football quarterfinals (11/23/2024)
If there's one team that would love the opportunity to face reigning Class 3A champion Bellevue, it's the Kennewick Lions.
They played the Wolverines tough and lost a close 2021 state championship game.
The two programs will meet in a rematch at 3:00 PM Pacific Time in a WIAA Class 3A quarterfinal at Belleve High School. A live feed is available onNFHS Network(subscription only).
SBLive will be tracking the scores in Washington State through Week 12. Stay with us for the latest scores and game updates, from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest news.
END: BELLEVUE 42KENNEWICK6
END
Unofficial Stats – Driver (K) 6 of 16, 30 yards, two INT; three rushes, 24 yards. Hays (K) 13 rushes, 48 yards. Roberts (K) 13 rushes, 39 yards; 96-yard kickoff return for TD. Chavez (K) one reception, 13 yards. Kennewick has 159 total yards. Carta (B) 1 of 2, 20 meters; rushing TD. Moon (B) eight rushes, 191 yards, three touchdowns. Jones (B) 27 rushes, 176 yards, TD. Norrah (B) one reception, 20 yards. Bellevue has 476 total yards.
FOURTH QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN, Bellevue – After Hill interception near midfield, Reed goes 22 yards for a score as Wolverines keep it going in the second half. (Bellevue, 42-6, 6:55).
BIG GAME, Bellevue – On Kennewick's kickoff return, Neff was ejected from the game after a skirmish. Can't play in semifinals for Wolverines.
TOUCHDOWN, Bellevue – First play after Moon interception, Jones goes 52 yards for score (Bellevue, 35-6, 8:32).
TOUCHDOWN, Bellevue – Moon has been indulging in punt runs in the backcountry. Goes up 20 yards for the third score of the match. (Bellevue, 28-6, 8:52).
THIRD QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN, Bellevue – Moon again on the dive and play for 60 yards on the fourth play of the second half. (Bellevue, 6/21, 10:05)
HALF TIME
Unofficial Stats – Driver (K) 2 of 5, 17 yards; two rushes, 23 yards. Hays (K) six rushes, 21 yards. Roberts (K) seven rushes, 12 yards; 96-yard kickoff return for TD. Chavez (K) one reception, 13 yards. Kennewick has 74 total yards. Carta (B) 1 of 2, 20 meters; rushing TD. Moon (B) five rushes, 105 yards, TD. Jones (B) 15 rushes, 57 yards. Norrah (B) one reception, 20 yards. Bellevue has 232 total yards.
SECOND QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN, Bellevue – After Wolverines get a defensive stop inside their own 10, they travel 92 yards in 14 plays. Carts hits it from 3 feet away. (Bellevue, 14-6, 5:19)
FIRST QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN, Bellevue – Fireworks early! Moon goes 73 yards on the first play from scrimmage. (Bellevue, 7-6, 11:31 am)
TOUCHDOWN, Kennewick – Roberts takes the opening kickoff back 96 yards for a score. What a start. (Kennewick, 6-0, 11:46)
—
About Bellevue
Key players RB Max Jones, OL/DL Demetri Manning, RB/LB Ryken Moon, DL Johnny O'Connor, RB/DB Bryce Smith
About Kennewick
Key players OL Jose Cadenas, RB Canaan Hays, DL Tanner Larson, LB Cooper Neer, RB Alex Roberts
*WEEK 12 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PRIMER
—
—
|
