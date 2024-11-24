Men's hockey closes Northeastern 3-0 on Friday





Next game: at Northeast 23-11-2024 | 7:00 PM WEEI 850 hours November 23 (Sat) / 7:00 PM bee Northeast CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. The third-ranked Boston College men's hockey team scored two goals in the first 10:12 of play en route to a 3-0 win over Northeastern in Hockey East action Friday night at Kelley Rink. BC improves to 9-2-0 overall and 4-1-0 in Hockey East, while Northeastern drops to 1-6-3 overall and 0-4-3 in league play. The Eagles opened the scoring less than five minutes into the game Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.)found the back of the net from a feed from Gabe Perréault (Hinsdale, IL). Boston College then extended its lead midway through the opening period André Gasseau (Garden Grove, California)followed a rebound from close range after a shot from Lucas Gustafsson (Atlanta, Georgia)scoring his sixth goal of the season. Leonard scored his second goal of the night early in the final frame, placing his shot into the bottom right corner of the goal after being set up by Perreault and James Hagens (Hauppauge, NY)in the strike zone. Jacob Fowler (Melbourne, Fla.)earned the shutout with 28 saves. SCORING 1st 4:18 BC Ryan Leonard ( Gabe Perreault , James Hagens )

1st 10:12 BC André Gasseau ( Lucas Gustafsson , Oskar Jellvik )

3rd 1:07BCLeonard (J. Hagens, Perreault) GAME NOTES Boston College's penalty kill was 2-2 tonight, putting the Eagles at 24-24 on the season

Ryan Leonard has scored in five straight games, the longest streak in his career

has scored in five straight games, the longest streak in his career André Gasseau has now scored five goals in the last five games

has now scored five goals in the last five games Jacob Fowler now has four shutouts this season, surpassing his total of three during his freshman season

now has four shutouts this season, surpassing his total of three during his freshman season The Eagles scored two goals in the first period for the third time this season

Leonard now has seven goals from the last five goals

James Hagens And Gabe Perreault both recorded two assists for the second straight game NEXT BC and Northeastern face off Saturday night at Matthews Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM and the game will be available to stream on ESPN+ along with a radio broadcast on WEEI 850 AM starting 15 minutes before game time.

