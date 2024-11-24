First Test: Australia on the ropes as India dominates Day 3 in Perth





Virat Kohli has silenced his critics with a brilliant century as India continue to pile on the pain for Australia. After a composed 50 off 94 balls, Kohli lifted the shackles in the final session to fire the Australian attack to all parts of the ground. The crowd was treated to a series of banging shots as the Indian legend reached triple figures from 143 balls. Kohli brought up his century on the 30th of his Test career with a brilliant sweep. There was a slight delay, with the batter not knowing whether the ball had reached the string or not. But once it was confirmed, he raised his arms in triumph. It was a welcome return to form for the veteran, who came to Australia with serious question marks over his place in the team. He had averaged just over 20 in his past 10 Test innings. And after making just five in his first innings in Perth, the pressure was on. But as they say, form is temporary and class is permanent. After Kohli reached the milestone, India quickly declared at 6-487 to leave Australia, needing 534 for victory. Kohli paid tribute to his wife Anushka Sharma in his on-field interview with Adam Gilchrist. Anushka has supported me through thick and thin, so she knows everything that happens behind the scenes, he said. When I'm in the room, what happens in your head when you're not playing very well, when you make some mistakes when you come in. I wanted to contribute to the team score, I'm not a guy who just wants to hang around. I'm proud to perform for my country and I just feel great. The fact that she is there makes it even more special.

