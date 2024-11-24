Djokovic hires Andy Murray as coach for the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam | Tennis news

Former rivals team up for the new tennis season as Djokovic looks for a record 25th singles title and 11th Australian Open title.

Novak Djokovic has hired old rival Andy Murray to his coaching team as the Serbian legend looks for his 25th Grand Slam title, starting at the Australian Open in January.

I'm very happy to have one of my biggest rivals on the same side of the net, this time as my coach. “I look forward to starting the season with Andy and having him by my side in Melbourne, where we have shared many exceptional moments during our careers,” Djokovic said in a statement on Saturday.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion who retired from competitive tennis at the Olympics in August, said: I'm really excited about this and look forward to being on the same side of the net for a change.

I am also grateful for the opportunity to help him achieve his goals for the coming year.

Djokovic posted a video of his and Murray's X during the Scot's playing career, jokingly titled: He never liked retirement anyway.

The 37-year-old has won the Australian Open a record 10 times and defeated Murray in four finals in Melbourne.

Djokovic failed to win a Grand Slam in 2024 and has fallen to seventh in the world, although he did win the Olympic singles title in Paris, a victory he described as his greatest achievement.

Jannik Sinner, who will end the year as the runaway world number one, defeated him in the semifinals of the Australian Open and Djokovic lost in straight sets to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

He is tied with Margaret Court for the most major singles titles of any player and would love to overtake the Australian in Melbourne.

Game changers, risk takers, history makers

Djokovic and Murray have faced each other 36 times in their careers, with the Serbian winning 25 times.

Nineteen of those clashes occurred in the finals, including seven at the Slams.

For Murray, two of those big championship matches were significant.

He captured his first Grand Slam title with a five-set victory over his rival at the 2012 US Open, while a year later he became the first British man to win Wimbledon in 77 years thanks to a straight-set victory in the final at the All England club.

We played together since we were boys, rivals for 25 years, pushing each other beyond our limits. We had some of the most epic battles in our sport, Djokovic said.

They called us game changers, risk takers, history makers. I thought maybe our story was over. Turns out it has one final chapter. It's time for one of my toughest opponents to step into my corner.

Djokovic ended his coaching partnership with Goran Ivanisevic in March, despite winning 12 Slams together.

Former Wimbledon winner Ivanisevic had admitted that Djokovic is not an easy guy, so intense is he to make history in the sport.

Especially when something doesn't go his way. Sometimes it is very complicated, Ivanisevic said after Djokovic claimed the 2023 French Open.