



Aunt Rubes scores 105 runs in the cricket of her life

Features / Columnists, News, Waterfalls Magazine By Anasa Williams Kaieteur News-Everyone dreams of being good at something in life and thereby amassing enormous achievements. For Ruby Maria Mingo, her talent seems to be playing the game of life and winning every round. The centenarian has managed to win another round in the last 105 years and is still going strong. Born on November 8, 1919 in Berbice, as she is affectionately known, Rubes married the late Wilbert Augustus Mingo and had ten descendants (two deceased), six boys and four girls. Survivors include John Mingo, Franklin Mingo, Mortimer Mingo, James Mingo, Malcolm Mingo, Mary Luke, Yvonne Simpson, Paula Adams. Sadly, Albert Mingo and Pamela Chance have passed away. Although she suffers from mild circulation and arthritis problems, Ms. Mingo still has all her senses intact and can read very well even without glasses. She is still quite mobile and can only get around with her walker. The centenarians has a great love for technology and enjoys playing crossword puzzles on her tables when she is not chatting with family and friends via WhatsApp. This year for her 105e For her birthday, Ms Mingo was all decked out in a white dress with a floral sash that said 'Happy Birthday'. The small, intimate gathering in her home included her family members from every generation; what's left of her peers and her church family. She was smiling and in a cheerful mood as she greeted everyone who came in and sat down to wait for the service to begin. You could say it was tradition for Mrs. Mingo to celebrate her birthday this way every year and her family was there every step of the way to make it possible. While her grandson Randy always says anything to make her laugh. The cake was green and gold and had two tiers and the decor followed a similar color scheme to match. For those who couldn't physically attend the service, her grandson made sure a Zoom streaming was set up so they could join in the festivities, and his grandmother was in good spirits as the good wishes poured in. Zoom call. Ruby is a strong Seventh-day Adventist and is a pillar of strength for many. She has more adopted children, foster children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren than she can count. Everyone who came into contact with this 105-year-old or crossed her path described her as the sweetest person. During an interview with The waterfalls Last year, Ms. Mingo took us through our memories, from childhood to adulthood, and shared some of her favorite memories. I was born on November 8, 1919. I grew up very poor, but my mother was always there and she always said: go to school on time to pray and get an education, to learn. After completing her high school, she ventured into the working world and started working in the domestic sector. Even though it was hard work, the fact that she was able to take care of herself and help others kept her going. (Aunt Rubes scores 105 runs in the cricket of life) Related

