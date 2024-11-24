Andy Murray named Novak Djokovic's new coach for the Australian Open

By Charlie Eccleshare, Callum Davis and Matthew Futterman

Novak Djokovic has appointed his former rival and three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray as his new coach.

Murray, 37, halted his illustrious 19-year career at the Paris Olympics in August but returns to tennis to help the 24-time Grand Slam winners prepare for the Australian Open on January 12 starts.

Djokovic, 37, said: I'm happy that one of my biggest rivals is on the same side of the net as my coach. I'm looking forward to the start of the season and competing in Australia with Andy, with whom I have shared many exceptional moments on Australian soil.

In a video announcing Murray's appointment to X, world number 7 Djokovic added: We played against each other since we were boys; 25 years of rivals, pushing each other beyond our limits.

We had some of the most epic battles in our sport. I thought our story was over, turns out it has one last chapter.

It's time for one of my toughest opponents to step into my corner.

Djokovic parted ways with former coach Goran Ivanisevic in March this year.

Murray, who defeated Djokovic to win his first Grand Slam at the US Open in 2012, said: I will join the Novaks team in the off-season and help him prepare for the Australian Open. I'm really excited and looking forward to being on the same side of the net as Novak for a change and helping him achieve his goals.

The Scot defeated Djokovic to end Britain's 77-year wait for a Wimbledon men's champion in 2013 before winning it again in 2016 after beating Milos Raonic.

The duo were born a week apart in May 1987, were regular opponents as juniors and played against each other 36 times as professionals. Djokovic won the majority of those head-to-head meetings, with 25 victories to Murray's 11.

Djokovic and Murray faced each other in the Australian Open final in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016, with the Serbian winning four times.

Djokovic (left) defeated Murray (right) in four Australian Open finals between 2011 and 2016 (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

One of the most intriguing coach-player relationships in tennis history

Analysis by Charlie Eccleshare

Remember those matches where Murray did something so crazy you had to do a double take?

Well, it turns out he's still into it after retirement. Today's (Saturday) announcement took everyone in the tennis world by surprise and feels like something that would be suggested on online forums or by fans over a few drinks, but doesn't happen in the real world.

Come on, Murray just retired. He enjoys spending time with his family and working on his golf game. He is entitled to a few quiet months.

Or not. Instead, he has signed up for one of the most intriguing coach-player relationships in tennis history. It's certainly rare for such a recently retired player to be in contact with one of their great rivals.

The Murray camp remained tight-lipped on Saturday about what his role will be and how it came about (team Djokovic was also contacted for comment), but he will certainly be a prominent voice given the mutual respect between these two.

The fact that Djokovic defeated Murray in four Australian Open finals only adds to the intrigue surrounding it as their partnership kicks off in earnest in Melbourne in January.

How Murray will operate as a coach is unknown, but he has always been highly regarded in tennis circles for his astute analysis of the game. His high tennis IQ was one of his greatest strengths as a player and one of the assumptions was that he would one day captain the British Davis Cup (an event he almost single-handedly won for his country nine years ago ).

Djokovic doesn't need much guidance on his shots or the mental side of the game, but Murray will provide him with a new perspective after a mixed year.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion won the Olympic gold medal he craved, but did not win another title in 2024. The appointment shows that Djokovic, now 37, is looking to freshen things up as he tries to regain the young will. his usurpers Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who both defeated him in a Grand Slam match this year and shared the four majors among themselves.

Djokovic caused a stir in March when he parted ways with former Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic, his head coach for two years and part of the team since 2018.

It will take some getting used to seeing Murray in the coach's box, an area where he used to hurl so many abuses, but this could be a masterstroke. Or it could go the way of Djokovic's last partnership with former world No. 1, the largely unsuccessful partnership with Andre Agassi during the barren period of 2017 and the first half of 2018.

Either way, this announcement suggests that Murray, even in retirement, has lost none of his ability to wow tennis and the rest of the world.

Murray will understand what Djokovic is experiencing

Analysis by Matthew Futterman

Empathy. That's the word I thought of when I heard Djokovic asked Murray to help him prepare for the Australian Open.

Djokovic likes to look at his coffin and see someone who knows what he has been through. He has had people there who have not played and won the Grand Slam final, most notably Marian Vajda, the Slovakian who has played with Djokovic several times during his career.

But look at the cast of characters he has worked with: Agassi, Boris Becker, Ivanisevic and now Murray. That team has 18 Grand Slam titles and a collection of other finals appearances.

It's hard to imagine Djokovic not knowing anything about tennis at this point in his life. It's hard to imagine that there is an idea today about how to beat the top players, especially Alcaraz and Sinner, that he hasn't already thought of. Djokovic defeated Alcaraz to win the gold medal in Paris this summer without a coach. It came after he made it to the final weeks of Wimbledon after undergoing knee surgery. Djokovic did a fine job on his own.

And yet his box seemed empty without Ivanisevic or another big name to talk to during matches. Someone who could understand what he was going through at that moment because they had experienced it themselves.

If things go well in the offseason, Djokovic may have that again with Murray, who had a similar tendency to talk to his support team during his matches. Murray will have a good idea of ​​what's going through that mind, the unique pressures that come with being just about the biggest name in the sport and trying to make it happen.

That setup has always worked out well for Djokovic in the past. It's hard to see the harm in trying again.

