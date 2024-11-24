Sports
No. 3 Boston College Men's Hockey Suffers Road Loss to the Northeast
The No. 3 Boston College Eagles (9-3, 4-2, HE) suffered a 4-2 road loss to the Northeastern Huskies (2-6-3, 1-4-3 HE) on Saturday night at Matthews Arena in Boston.
Most of the action took place in the opening frame. The Huskies got on the board first with a pair of goals scored less than two minutes apart. The first came from forward Dylan Hryckowian at 10:20 and defenseman Jackson Dorrington at 12:18.
The Eagles cut their deficit in half with a goal from forward Oskar Jellvik at 3:34, but the Huskies responded quickly and regained their two-score lead with a goal from forward Jack Williams at 4:04.
The last two periods consisted of penalties and defensive battles. The two teams combined for seven penalties, including a major CrossChecking and game misconduct against Williams, which were called after the first period ended.
The Eagles added another score to the board with a goal from forward Ryan Leonard at 14:23 of the third period, but the team couldn't do enough to complete the comeback attempt.
The Huskies tacked on a final score with an empty-net goal from Hryckowian at 7:57 of the third period to ice the game for Northeastern.
Next up, Boston College will host Dartmouth on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
3rd Period
2nd Period
1st Period
Foreplay
WHO:Boston College Eagles and Northeastern Huskies
When:Saturday; November 23 at 7pm ET
Where:Matthews Arena, Boston, Mass.
TV:ESPN+
Radio:WEEI 850 hours
Last outing, Northeast:Prior to this game, the Huskies were tied 1-1 with New Hampshire last Saturday night.
Last outing, Boston College:Prior to this series, the Eagles earned a 3-2 victory over the No. 10 Providence Friars on Tuesday night.
Last meeting: The last time these two teams met prior to this weekend was a 2023-2024 regular season series from December 1-2, 2023. The series was split with Northeastern winning the opening game 5-3 and Boston College winning the finals with 3 won. -1.
