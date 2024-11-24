Table tennis, WTT Final Fukuoka 2024: Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu claim season victories





Wang Manyu outlasts Chen Xingtong and takes the women's crown Wang Manyu won and defeated an exciting all-Chinese women's final Chen Xingtong 4-3 (13-11, 9-11, 4-11, 11-5, 5-11, 11-8, 11-5) in one hour and eight minutes. Upsetting the world number one and three-time reigning champion Sun Yingsha in the opening round and defeated the world number three Wang Yidi in the semi-finals, Chen hoped to cap off an unforgettable week in Fukuoka. She started brightly with a 10-6 lead, but Wang saved all four game points before beating the opener 13-11 with a forehand push that hit the net and died on her opponent's side. The players were level at 9-9 in the second, but a forehand error from Wang, followed by a serve into the net, put Tongtong back on level terms. The underdog then powered their way to six straight points and took a 2-1 lead. Back came Wang to play the next match comfortably, but Chen won seven straight points to take the lead 3–2 and come to the brink of a famous victory. She then led 3-1 in the fifth game with Wang takes a timeout to try to halt the momentum of her compatriots. It worked. Wang scored the next six points to seize the initiative before setting up a decider. Chen led the score at 5-4 but got no response as the world number two raised her level by taking seven points in a row and recording five of five wins against her fellow Chinese this year. Afterwards, Wang said: “I'm very excited to have won my first WTT Finals title. This is a breakthrough for me. We both brought 100 percent and I'm very happy to have won. I didn't.” If I didn't set any goals for this tournament, I just hoped to play my best.”

