Kansas State football vs. Cincinnati: TV, streaming, kickoff time





MANHATTAN Kansas State football has dropped two straight games to fall out of contention for the Big 12 championship game, but still has a chance to send out its seniors on a high note Saturday in the final home game of the season. Kickoff between the No. 25 Wildcats (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) and Cincinnati (5-5, 3-4) is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. K-State is coming off consecutive losses at Houston (24-19) and then 24-14 at home against Arizona State. Cincinnati has dropped three in a row after falling 34-17 to Iowa State last week. Watch Kansas State vs Cincinnati live on Fubo (Free Trial) K-State looks to get its running game back on track against a Bearcat defense that ranks 11th in the Big 12 against both the run and pass. The Wildcats, led by running back DJ Giddens' 1,128 yards, rank second in the conference in rushing. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby leads Cincinnati with 16 touchdown passes and just four interceptions, while running back Cory Kiner has 903 rushing yards this season. Here's how to catch all the action from the Kansas State vs. Today's Arizona State, including time, TV schedule, streaming and radio information, along with betting odds. Related:Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman encouraged by running backups on offense Related:See how last week's loss affected Kansas State football's ranking in the new CFP rankings What channel is Kansas State vs. Want to see Cincinnati? When: 7:00 PM on Saturday, November 23 Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan TV: ESPN2 Live stream: Fubo TV Radio: K-State Sports Network Betting Line Kansas State vs. Cincinnati Opportunities courtesy ofBetMGMfrom Saturday November 23 CHANCES: Kansas State -8.5 O/U: 53.5 points Every now and then we recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate commission. USATODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this does not impact our reporting. Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. Cincinnati? Brian Custer (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst) and Lauren Sisler (sideline) will be called. Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett Network. He can be reached at[email protected]or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

