



WACO, TEXAS Virginia women's tennis seniors Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard have advanced to the finals of the NCAA Doubles Championship, held at the Hurd Tennis Center from November 17 to 24 in Waco, Texas. Chervinsky and Collard defeated Rachel Gailis and Alicia Dudeney of Florida on Saturday (November 23) 1-6, 6-3, [10-8] to advance to Sunday's championship match, where they will face Olivia Center and Kate Fakih of UCLA. The first service will take place at approximately 1:30 PM ET. After dropping the first set, Chervinsky and Collard fought back in the second set, winning the second 6–3 to extend the match to a match tiebreaker. In the match tiebreak, the pair fell behind 5–0, before roaring back to take an 8–7 lead in the tiebreak. Gailis and Dudeney then leveled at 8-all before Chervinsky and Collard took the final two points to win the match and secure a spot in the final. Chervinsky and Collard won all four matches of the tournament in a match tiebreak. The duo opened the 32-team tie with a 7-5, 2-6, 1-0 (7) against No. 17 Reece Carter and Alexia Jacobs of Washington. After posting a 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (7) against Georgia's Guillermina Grant and Aysegul Mert, they defeated 5-8 seed Carson Tanguilig and Susanna Maltby of UNC to advance to the semis finals. Collard and Chervinsky are the first UVA team to ever advance to the finals and will compete to become the first NCAA Doubles Champions in program history. Collard advanced to the semi-finals in 2023 together with her partner Julia Adams. Chervinsky and Collard fell in the opening round of last season's championship. Collard and Chervinsky were ranked third in the preseason doubles rankings but were unseeded in the tournament. This is the first year that the singles and doubles championships will be contested in the fall instead of after the NCAA team championship in the spring. Chervinsky also made a deep run in the singles championship, advancing to the quarterfinals after defeating the tournament's top seed, Mary Stoiana of Texas A&M, 6–3, 6–0 in the round of 16. She also defeated the with 9-16 seed Alexis Blokhina of Stanford in the Round of 32. Her quarterfinal performance earns her season-ending ITA Singles All-America honors. Virginia had a program record of five players competing in the individual championships. Junior Annabelle Xu advanced to the second round of both singles and doubles, playing in the latter alongside freshman Martina Genis Salas. Graduate Sara Ziodato also competed in singles, falling in the first round. Players had to qualify for the NCAA Individual Championships through qualifying tournaments throughout the fall, including the ITA All-American Championships, the ITA Regional Championships and the ITA Sectionals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://virginiasports.com/news/2024/11/23/day-one-complete-at-ncaa-individual-championships/

