Video: Penguins' Sidney Crosby scores historic 600th NHL goal against Utah Hockey Club | News, scores, highlights, stats and rumors





Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby became the 21st player in NHL history to score 600 career goals on Saturday with a milestone power play performance against the Utah Hockey Club. Crosby joins Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin as the only active players to reach the 600-goal milestone. He also joins Gordie Howe, Steve Yzerman, Mario Lemieux, Joe Sakic and Bobby Hull as the seventh NHL player to score 600 goals for one franchise. The goal, which marked Crosby's eighth of the season, was a sharp score after an assist from Erik Karlsson, who cut visiting Utah's lead to 2-1. Crosby stood in the same spot next to the goal line when he scored his 500th career goal on a power play against the Philadelphia Flyers in February 2022. Both milestones were received with a standing ovation at the PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins are now the second team in history to have two 600-goal scorers, joining Crosby and Lemieux. The Detroit Red Wings previously saw both Howe and Yzerman reach the milestone. “It means a lot, obviously I've been here a long time. To be able to do it at home and have another memory with so many others, family here, it's special,” Crosby said after the milestone on the SportsNet Pittsburgh broadcast. Crosby can now continue to climb the list of most goals scored with a single franchise. Another five goals will move him past Bobby Hull of the Chicago Blackhawks for sixth place on the list. The Penguins center, meanwhile, needs two more goals to pass Jari Kurri and reach the top 20 on the NHL's all-time leaderboard. This isn't the first time Crosby has celebrated a milestone this season. He recorded the 1,600th point of his career in a win over the Buffalo Sabers on October 16, becoming the 10th player in NHL history to reach the milestone. Crosby entered the season already tied with Jaromir Jagr for the fifth-most playoff points in NHL history with 201 in 180 career postseason games. Through the first 22 games of the 2024-25 season, Crosby has experienced multiple goal droughts as the Penguins struggled to a 7-11-4 start. Since scoring career goal No. 599 against the San Jose Sharks last Saturday, Crosby has been held off the scoreboard in an overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning and a regulation loss to the Winnipeg Jets before getting a chance to reach the milestone . Crosby signed a two-year extension in September that will keep him in Pittsburgh through his age-39 season in 2026-27. He holds the all-time franchise record with 1,295 games played for the Penguins.

