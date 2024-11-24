Sports
Bears make an unforgettable comeback and win a big game
21
3-8, 2-6
24
Winner
6-5, 2-5
21
24
Winner
|Team
|
1st
|
2nd
|
3rd
|
4th
|F
|
|14
|0
|7
|0
|21
|
|0
|7
|3
|14
|24
Game overview: Football | | Cal Athletics
Cal overcomes a 14-point deficit to win the rivalry game for the fourth year in a row
BERKELEY The best way to use a California wide receiver Jonathan Brady could gain a healthy dose of perspective on the big game was to create some perspective yourself.
Brady, in his first season with the Golden Bears after transferring from New Mexico State, capped a weeklong history lesson on the storied rivalry by catching a game-winning 22-yard touchdown pass from the quarterback. Fernando Mendoza with 2:40 to play to lift Cal to a shocking 24-21 win over Stanford in the 127e edition of the Great Game.
“I really thought it was just a regular rivalry, but when I saw some of the videos and the history, I was like, 'Okay, this is crazy,'” said Brady, who finished with a pair of touchdown receptions. energy all week. It was good to be a part of it for the first time.”
The Bears were happy he was too. His game-winning grab capped a legacy-creating 11-play, 98-yard drive that capped a comeback from a 14-point deficit midway through the third quarter. Mendoza's kick passes to the running back Jayden Ot gave Cal a successful two-point conversion and an inspired defense of Stanford's offense on three plays on the ensuing possession to close things out and open the floodgates for a sellout crowd to storm the California Memorial Stadium field.
“I don't know what it means. All I know is that after the game, a lot of Cal fans came up to me and thanked me. I never expected anything like that,” Brady said. “It's a blessing to be a part of it. I've never felt anything so exciting. It means so much to our fans. It was exciting to see a smile on their faces.”
Saturday's win not only gave the Bears a win in the Big Game for the fourth straight year and five of the past six, it also made them bowl eligible for the second consecutive season.
For two and a half quarters, it honestly didn't seem likely. The Cardinal stunned the Bears with two touchdowns in the first quarter and led 21-7 with 6:33 left in the third period. And after Cal threw away a kickoff deep in their own territory, it started to look like the Bears might need a miracle.
It turned out not to be that bad, but Cal made the play to reverse the momentum of the game. The Cardinal took over at the Cal 20 after the fumble, but came up empty after a failed field goal attempt. The Bears cut the deficit to 21-10 on a 46-yard field goal Ryan Coe and Brady followed it up with his first touchdown on a 30-yarder from Mendoza on a crucial third down.
Cal's defense came up with another stop, creating the game-winning possession.
“I am so proud of this team,” Travers Family head football coach Justin Wilcox said. “We played a lot of exciting matches this year that certainly didn't go our way, but we never gave up and we found a way to win. That means a lot. There was a time when small people or weak people could tried to find a way out; it won't be our day, to be honest, a lot of people would have quit.'
The victory was especially meaningful for the safety of the sixth year Craig Woodsonwho has now helped the Bears retain The Ax five times during his career. He led the Bears with 10 tackles.
“It won't be clear to me until tonight or a week or a year from now,” Woodson said. “It's crazy to know that I've been here my entire career and all the times we've beaten Stanford. I think this is the moment I will remember most when we were in such trouble and came back and won. everything. This is something I will remember for the rest of my life.”
The Bears close the regular season this Saturday at No. 13 SMU. The match kicks off at 12:30 PM PT and will air on ESPN2.
STAY POSTED
For Cal football coverage, follow the Bears on Twitter (@Calfootball,@CalVoetbalPR) and Instagram(@cal_soccer).
