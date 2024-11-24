No. 1 Pioniers fall 5-2 to Arizona State

Next game: in Western Michigan 6-12-2024 | 5:00 PM MT NCHC.tv Denver Sports 104.3 HD3 Dec 6 (Fri) / 5pm MT bee Western Michigan History

DENVER The University of Denver's No. 1 hockey team closed its series against the Arizona State Sun Devils with a 5-2 loss Saturday night at Magness Arena.

“They are a really good hockey team, better than their record showings,” said Richard and Kitzia Goodman Hockey Head Coach David Carl . “They played a tough schedule and I give them and their staff a lot of credit for the way they came in and played. They maintained their level. We had a good push in the first period but I thought [ASU] took over the game in the second period. We chased it, we pushed, but we couldn't find a way. For us it's looking in the mirror and trying to get better.”

Sophomore Sam Harris registered his 11th goal of the season for the Pioneers (12-2-0, 2-2-0 NCHC) and sits atop the NCAA scoring leaderboard. Junior Aidan Thompson also counted while senior Jack Devine junior Kent Anderson and sophomores Zeev Buium And Alex Weiermair had assists.

ASU's Artem Shlaine recorded two markers in Saturday's game, in addition to the two he scored Friday night. Four of his five goals this season came at the weekend.

Harris' goal on the power play was the only goal for either team during the first period. He tapped his career-high 25th with eight seconds left on a pass from Devine, who extended his assist streak to five games.

Arizona State (6-7-1, 3-3-0 NCHC) turned the tables in the second period, scoring three goals in eight minutes off markers from Noah Beck, Cullen Potter and Shlaine.

Thompson answered for the Pios by putting his name on the scoresheet at 16:40 of the middle stanza, keeping the puck around the left pad of ASU goaltender Luke Pavicich and into the net. The goal extended the forward's opening points streak to 14 games (10 goals, 12 assists), the longest by a Pioneer since Bobby Brink's 14-game streak from December 31, 2021 through February. 19, 2022.

The Sun Devils added two more goals in the third period, with Shlaine scoring his second of the night at 2:46 and Bennett Schimek rounding out the scoring into an empty net with less than two minutes to play.

YOU senior goaltender Matt Davis saved 24 shots as the Sun Devils defeated the Pioneers 29-28.

Arizona State goaltender Luke Pavicich made 26 of 28 saves, while teammates Lukas Sillinger and Benji Eckerle each recorded two helpers.

DU's annual Teddy Bear Toss took place during the game's first intermission, with fans bringing teddy bears and other stuffed animals in support of CBS Colorado's Together For Colorado Toy Drive, which benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver.

Denver, which lost 3-2 on Friday, suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since Jan. 26-27 at North Dakota and was swept on home ice for the first time in more than four years. Minnesota Duluth was the last opponent to win both games in a two-game series at Magness Arena, defeating the Pios 3-2 and 4-1 on January 31 and February 1, 2020.

NEXT: The Pioneers now go on their second bye of the season before beginning a season-long three-game road swing at Western Michigan on December 6 and 7. DU next begins a home-and-home series with Colorado College on Dec. 13 in Colorado Springs before hosting the Tigers at Magness Arena in the final game before the holidays on Dec. 14.

POSTGAME NOTES

Aidan Thompson played his 90th career game

played his 90th career game Sam Harris scored his 11th goal this season and is tied for first in the NCAA in goals with Boston College's Ryan Leonard.

scored his 11th goal this season and is tied for first in the NCAA in goals with Boston College's Ryan Leonard. Jack Devine now has a five games/points streak (0g/7a).

now has a five games/points streak (0g/7a). Denver continues its power-play goal streak as it matched the man advantage for the 11th consecutive game dating back to Oct. 10 versus Northeastern.

Aidan Thompson extended his career-long and season-opening points streak to 14 games (10g/12a).

extended his career-long and season-opening points streak to 14 games (10g/12a). Pioneers suffered their first two-game sweep at home since Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2020 vs. Minnesota Duluth.

PURPOSE SUMMARY

1st Period

19:52 DU (1-0) PPG, Sam Harris tapped in the puck near the crease where the passes come from Jack Devine And Zeev Buium .

2nd Period

3:56 ASU (1-1) PPGNoah Beck's shot from the high slot went through traffic and into the net.

10:19 ASU (1-2) Cullen Potter scored five holes on a breakaway.

11:11 ASU (1-3) Artem Shlaine scored off his own rebound at the top of the crease.

4:40 PM (2-3) Aidan Thompson held the puck around the goalie's left pad and right post with his stick before putting it into the net.

3rd Period

2:46 ASU (2-4) Artem Shlaine shot over the low slot and put the puck past the Denver goalie's right pad.

18:04 ASU (2-5) NLBennett Schimek scored into an empty net after chasing the puck

QUOTABLES

Richard and Kitzia Goodman hockey head coach David Carl

On what the team learned from the weekend: “We're going to take responsibility for the lack of preparation, the lack of detail and the lack of execution. We're going to get better.”

About the country's leading goalscorer Sam Harris : “He's off to a great start. It's hard to score in college hockey, and it's even harder to score in this league where the coaching is so good and the depth of the teams is so good. The fact that he's on The level he has achieved is really impressive and we are proud of his start.”

Sophomore forward Sam Harris

On how he scored successfully: “I just shoot a lot, to get to the front of the net and reach the difficult areas. It's a tough competition, especially NCHC.”

About his goal in the match: “ Zeev Buium passed on to Jack Devine who was looking at the back door, and I created some space for myself and just moved forward.”

About his takeaway tonight: “I just think we have to look at ourselves in the mirror. We really have to bounce back from this weekend.”

