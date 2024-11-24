China's Wang Chuqin ends 2024 with three-peat at the World Table Tennis Finals

FUKUOKA Although 2024 wasn't all plain sailing for China's Wang Chuqin, the world number 1 ended the year as he started it with a title.

The 24-year-old secured his third consecutive men's singles title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals after a 4-0 (11-2, 11-8, 11-7, 11-5) thrashing of local hope Tomokazu Harimoto, 21, at Kitakyushu General Gymnasium in Fukuoka, Japan on November 24.

Wang had started the year by triumphing at the 2023 WTT Finals, held in Qatar in January 2024.

In the Doha final he defeated compatriot Fan Zhendong, who had withdrawn from the Fukuoka edition along with fellow Paris Olympic champions Chen Meng and Ma Long.

Wang, who pocketed US$40,000 ($53,900) for winning the season-ending tournament, insisted he had not expected a three-peat.

He told the WTT website: Harimoto and I have been long-time opponents from an early age, knew each other's game and have had our fair share of wins and losses… He is at his peak, both physically and mentally.

I didn't expect today's outcome either, and I prepared for this match as best I could.

2024 was anything but normal for me. There are the good and the bad, but I'm just happy to show the three-hand sign to the audience at the end, added Wang, who was ousted in the Paris Games round of 32 by Truls Moregard of Sweden.

His compatriot Wang Manyu won the women's singles crown after the world number 2 defeated compatriot Chen Xingtong in a seven-match thriller (13-11, 9-11, 4-11, 11-5, 5-11, 11-8, 11-5).

Seventh-ranked Chen, who had shocked world No. 1 and three-time defending champion Sun Yingsha in the round of 16, looked set to lift the trophy as she led 5-4 in the decider.

But Manyu went on to take seven straight points to add to her titles in the WTT Singapore Smash and WTT Champions Frankfurt.

Manyu said she had not set any target for herself and added: I hope to add value to my game every time. Whether it's victory or defeat, I want to focus more on the process than the outcome.

In the men's doubles final on November 23, Frances Alexis and Felix Lebrun became champions after a 3-2 (12-14, 14-12, 11-6, 7-11, 11-4) victory over home favorites Shunsuke Togami and Hiroto Shinozuka , who had defeated the Singaporean couple Koen Pang and Izaac Quek in the semi-finals.

After clinching their first WTT Finals title and US$8,000 in prize money, the Lebrun brothers have collected enough points to leapfrog China's Yuan Licen and Xiang Peng and secure the No. 1 spot at the end of the year set.

Alexis, 21, was delighted to have won the doubles title alongside Felix, 18, after both were knocked out in the round of 16 in singles.

He told the WTT website: We know we are in very good shape in doubles. We know we have a small chance… We played so well in this tournament in doubles and it's just great to share moments like this with Felix.

The all-Japan women's doubles final was won by world number 9 Hitomi Sato and Honoka Hashimoto. They triumphed 11-5, 12-10, 11-8 over fifth-ranked Satsuki Odo and Sakura Yokoi, who had top seeds and world No. 2 Jeon Ji-hee and Shin Yu-bin of South Korea in the opening disabled. round.

To become champion, I knew it wasn't zero percent. “I believed in that 1 percent, and I think we did very well,” Hashimoto said, after the duo left too late to qualify as one of the top eight pairs.

It was only decided at the last minute that we could participate in this event, so I was really happy that I could even participate in this competition. It was very special, especially because it was held in Japan. To finally become champion, I'm just very happy, said Sato.