Rafael Nadal's retirement ceremony was based on what he wanted, tennis official says





MALAGA Rafael Nadal relative quiet farewell ceremony at the Davis Cup was defended on Sunday by the head of the International Tennis Federation, as dictated by the 22-time Grand Slam champion wishes. Rafa is a great player and has a tennis legacy that he will leave behind, inspiring millions of players around the world to play tennis and keep playing. We thought it was very important to listen to what Rafa wanted and how he wanted to be celebrated. That's exactly what we did, said ITF President David Haggerty during a closing press conference at the venue of the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup in southern Spain. We took his lead, and we delivered,” Haggerty added. “People can have whatever opinion they want about whether it was good or not, but for me the most important thing was that we had a ceremony that was what Rafa wanted and because he is who he is, it was a great night, that was much appreciated. Former Davis Cup Finals player and tournament director Feliciano Lpez dodged a question about how Nadal was celebrated after his team, Spain, was eliminated by the Netherlands in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. We should all focus on the fact that Rafa has chosen the Davis Cup as the last tournament of his career, instead of continuing to talk about his retirement ceremony, Lpez said. To be honest, we did our best. A video tribute was played, featuring highlights from Nadal's career and recorded messages from current or former players such as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Serena Williams. None of these contemporaries were present at the event. Future locations for the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup to be announced Haggerty said the bidding process for future hosts of the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup is in its final stages, with two or three candidates for each. It is possible that they will go to the same city or be split, as is usually the case (this year's women's team competition was only moved to Malaga due to complications with the original venue, Seville). The ITF hopes to announce the winning city or cities on December 2 when the draw for the 2025 Davis Cup qualifiers is announced in London. What drives this, the decision-making, will be a number of factors, but the most important factor is ensuring that there is high visibility to the competition that we continue to grow, going from strength to strength. So it's not about money. I mean, that's an important element, but it's not the driving element, Haggerty said. The driving force is: how do we continue to build on the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup. That's what drives our decision. Malaga has hosted the Davis Cup final for the past two years and the contract includes the opportunity for the venue to remain in 2025. Haggerty said 65,000 fans attended this year, up from 60,000 last year, and 43% of spectators traveled to the event from another country in 2024. ___ AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

