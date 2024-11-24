Ludhiana: Sehajpreet wins women's singles at table tennis championship





Nov 24, 2024 9:31 PM IST The final day witnessed high-intensity matches as young and seasoned players battled for the top positions; in the under-9 girls final, Aarvi emerged victorious, while Gauranshi took the U-11 and U-13 titles The Ludhiana District Table Tennis Championship 2024, organized by the Ludhiana District Table Tennis Association, concluded on Sunday at the Table Tennis Hall near Rakh Bagh with over 200 participants in ten categories. The championship, which adhered to the rules of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), invited entries till November 20 in categories such as men's and women's singles, and veteran 39+ and 49+ singles for men and women. A player in action during the district table tennis championship at the New Table Tennis Hall in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT) The final day witnessed high-intensity matches as young and seasoned players battled for the top positions. In the under-9 girls final, Aarvi emerged victorious while Gauranshi took the U-11 and U-13 titles. Kavya dominated the U-15 and U-17 categories, and Sehajpreet won the women's singles title. Yashvi and Jasmine won the U-19 girls title, while Shivansh triumphed in the U-15 boys final, followed by Kovid. In the U-9 boys final, Sachin claimed the title, with Angaddeep coming second. Dhruvin and Abhirvey claimed victories in the U-11 and U-13 boys categories respectively. Aryan emerged as U-17 champion followed by Raghav. The men's singles title was won by Naman Mehra, while Prabhjot took the U-19 girls title. In the veteran categories, Preeti won the women's 39+ title, with Shallu coming second, while Veerpal and Monika came third. In the 39+ men category, Manmeet Singh secured the top position, followed by Amit Oberoi, with Anupreet and Satish in third place. Deepak Sharma dominated the 49+ men's category, with Jaswinder Moti coming second and Satish and Ashwani coming third.

