Kohli's contribution to cricket is unparalleled: Kapil
'You have to see his capabilities and talent. He's a big, big player. He doesn't have to prove anyone, prove me or prove (it to the) media.'
IMAGE: Virat Kohli posted his 30th Test century in the Border-Gavaskar series opener against Australia in Perth on Sunday, surpassing batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (6) to score the most hundreds by an Indian batsman Down Under with his seventh ton . Photo: BCCI/X
Legendary Kapil Dev says Virat Kohli has nothing to prove; his contribution to the game is unparalleled.
He made the statement after the Indian batting star registered his 30th Test hundred in the first match of the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia in Perth on Sunday.
Kohli (100 not out) joined young gun Yashasvi Jaiswal (161) in rewriting the record books as they took on Australia. third day of the Test, with their respective tons taking India to a huge lead of 533 runs.
The former India captain also surpassed batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (6) by scoring the most centuries by an Indian batsman Down Under with his seventh ton.
“People who need to criticize will criticize. If a big player takes a long time to bounce back, (the) The job of the media is (to do) that,” Kapil said at the Vishwa Samudra Golden Eagle Golf Championship.
“You have to see his capabilities and talent. He's a big, big player. He doesn't have to prove anyone, prove me or prove (it to the) media.”
“What he has done for cricket is amazing. We should all say: well done (it). (Even) if he doesn't get too many runs, it's okay. But what he has given to cricket is unparalleled,” Kapil added.
He said he was happy to see the mix of young and senior Indian batters making their mark.
“I don't like comparing. I just want our young people to come out and play well. The new records are (always) will be created. (But) it's important (for) the youth to come out and take responsibility, represent the country and perform better.
“Don't compare any player with anyone else. It's unfair; (they play along) different circumstances, different eras. Today's youth are much more intelligent. They are much more ruthless and much more confident,” he said, referring to Jaiswal.
The 1983 World Cup captain said Indian cricket is “in the right place” as new players like Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy have also made a good start.
“I just want to say it's great to see the young people coming out and expressing themselves. It's good, Indian cricket is (in) the right place.”
IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah led India's attack to a 46-run lead, returning 5 for 30 as Australia were bowled out for just 104 in the first innings of the first Test in Perth. Photo: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Kapil also praised Jasprit Bumrah for leading India's fight from the front in the Perth Test and said the visitors have performed beyond expectations so far.
Bumrah, the stand-in captain for the Perth Test, led the team's attack to a crucial 46-run lead in the first innings, returning 5 for 30 as Australia were bowled out for just 104.
Bumrah's 11th five-for in Test cricket was also his seventh in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia), putting him on par with Kapil for the most five-wicket hauls in these countries.
“Special congratulations must be given to Bumrah as it is very rare for bowlers to be chosen as captain and it feels very good to see him leading the way he has.”
He praised Bumrah for bringing fast bowling back into the discussions in the country.
“I don't need to say anything – his records show (how good he is). He is the best bowler in the world, what more do we need?
“I never thought before that a fast bowler would be talked about so much in India, but that is happening today and I am happy and proud of that,” he added.
Kapil said India's performance was against exceptions as the team was recently beaten 0-3 at home by New Zealand.
“The team is playing very well. They should win the first Test, positive thinking should always be there.
“It was not expected that the team would play so well after the New Zealand series. You feel angry when they play poorly, but also (rediscover the) love it when they're doing well.
“It (the praise) is for everyone, it's a team game. One player did the job for the team today and tomorrow there would be someone else.”
