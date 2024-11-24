25 Football upsets #11 SEMO claims BS-OVC co-championship









21 Southeast Mo. St.

WHICH



9-3, 6-2 28 Winner Tennessee St.

T.S.U



9-3, 6-2 Southeast Mo. St.

WHICH 9-3, 6-2 21 28 Tennessee St.

T.S.U 9-3, 6-2 Winner Score per quarter Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F WHICH

Southeast Mo. St. 0 14 0 7 21 T.S.U

Tennessee St. 21 0 0 7 28 Game overview: Football | 11/23/2024 8:01:00 PM

NASHVILLE For the first time since 1999, the Tennessee State University football team is OVC champions after defeating #11 Southeast Missouri 28-21 at Nissan Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Now the Tigers must wait until morning to find their destiny in the 2024 FCS Playoffs, which air Sunday at 12:30 PM ET/11:30 AM CT on ESPNU. The Tigers improved to 9-3 on the year and 6-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play, while the Redhawks fell to 9-3 and 6-2. Draylen Ellis led Tennessee State's passing attack with 232 yards through the air, throwing two touchdowns without an interception. The signal caller also added 46 yards and one touchdown on the ground. Jaden McGill sparked the Tigers' rushing attack by amassing 73 yards over the course of the game, an average of 4.1 yards per carry. Ellis' most productive target in the ball game was C.J. Evanswho caught six passes for 107 yards and one score. Karate Brenson also saw action in the passing game, hauling in six balls for 65 yards. Keandre Booker led the Tennessee State defensive effort, with a total of one fumble recovered. Kimbrough's setting Added 1.0 TFL, one sack and one forced fumble Boogie Trotter had six tackles, 1.5 TFL and one sack in the win. The Tigers won the turnover battle in Saturday's game, forcing one turnover and avoiding any giveaways. Tennessee State's defense held its own against Southeast Missouri State's offense, giving up 308 total yards. How it happened Tennessee State took a 7-0 lead over Southeast Missouri State after scoring the game's first points on the game's first drive. The Tigers then extended the lead to 21-0 with another score. Tennessee State continued to build its lead after Southeast Missouri State made it a 21-14 game, scoring again with 14:45 left in the fourth quarter to go up 28-14. Tennessee State did not score again in the game and Southeast Missouri State added another seven points to round out the scoring. Game notes Tennessee State defeated Southeast Missouri State 347-308, including a 115-75 advantage on the ground.

Tennessee State won the turnover battle 1-0 after recovering one fumble.

The Tigers scored first with 9:34 left in the first quarter and never trailed again the rest of the game en route to the victory.

Tennessee State scored 21 points in the first quarter, accounting for 75% of their total scoring.

Tennessee State converted 5 of 14 third downs, while Southeast Missouri State was successful on 5 of 16.

Sanders Ellis led the Tigers with eight tackles.

Tennessee State went 1-for-1 on fourth down, converting 100 percent of its attempts.

Tennessee State won the time of possession battle from 31:43 to 28:17.

Tennessee State got off to a fantastic start to the game, putting 21 unanswered points on the board before Southeast Missouri State could respond.

Paxton DeLaurent led the Redhawks' passing attack, completing 27 of his 46 attempts for 233 yards and two touchdowns.

Tristan Smith was Southeast Missouri State's leading receiver with 70 yards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tsutigers.com/news/2024/11/23/football-tigers-hold-southeast-missouri-state-to-75-rushing-yards-in-28-21-victory.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos