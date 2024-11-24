How to watch the NCAA field hockey championship today: channel, time, livestream for Northwestern vs. Saint Joseph's





A champion will be crowned Sunday afternoon when Northwestern and Saint Joseph's play for the NCAA national hockey title. Saint Joseph's (20-3) stunned North Carolina in the first semifinal on Friday, ending the Tar Heels' bid for three consecutive national championships. Manu Ghigliotti scored both goals for the Hawks in the monumental win, which ended North Carolina's 27-game winning streak. It is the first time that Saint Joseph's has played for a national title in any team sport. Northwestern (20-1) advanced to its fourth consecutive national championship game with a 1-0 win over Massachusetts in Friday's semifinals. Ashley Sessa scored the only goal of the match with ten minutes remaining. The Wildcats last won a national championship in 2021, beating Liberty 2-0. Here's everything you need to know about watching this year's NCAA Field Hockey Championship. How to watch the NCAA Field Hockey Championship today TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live stream:Fubo The NCAA national hockey game will be broadcast live on ESPNU. Viewers can stream the game Fubothat offers a free trial so you can try it before you buy it. For a limited time, you can get your first month Fubofor just $49.99, a savings of $30. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and over 200 top channels with live TV and sports without cable. (Participating plans only. Taxes and fees may apply.) NCAA hockey championship start time Date: Sunday November 24th

Sunday November 24th Time:1:30 PM ET The 2024 NCAA Hockey Championship Game kicks off on Sunday, November 24 at 1:30 PM ET. The game will be played at Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan. NCAA hockey tournament schedule, 2024 results Opening round Wednesday November 13th Game Result Host 1 Delaware 2Fairfield 1 (OT) North Carolina 2 Miami (Ohio) 2Vermont1 Northwest First round Friday November 15 Game Result Host 3 No. 1 North Carolina 4Delaware0 North Carolina 4 Duke 1Maryland 0 North Carolina 5 No. 4 St. Joseph's Church 1Lafayette 0 Saint Joseph 6 UMass 2No. 3 UConn 1 UConn 7 No. 2 Northwest 9Miami (Ohio) 2 Northwest 8 Princeton1Boston College 0 Saint Joseph 9 Harvard1Syracuse 0 (OT) UConn 10 Virginia 2,Michigan1 Northwest Second round Sunday November 17 Game Result Host 11 No. 1 North Carolina 3,Duke 0 North Carolina 12 No. 4 St. Joseph's Church 1Princeton0 Saint Joseph 13 UMass 1Harvard0 UConn 14 No. 2 Northwest 3Virginia2 Northwest Semi-finals Friday November 22 Results Host No. 4 St. Joseph's Church 2No. 1 North Carolina 1 Michigan No. 2 Northwest 1UMass 0 Michigan Championship Sunday November 24th Match up Host Time (ET) Television/streaming No. 2 Northwestern vs. No. 4 Saint Joseph's Michigan 1:30 p.m ESPNU,Fubo NCAA hockey tournament champions history Here are the results of the last 10 NCAA field hockey championship finals: Year Champion Second place 2023 North Carolina Northwest 2022 North Carolina Northwest 2021 Northwest Freedom 2020 North Carolina Michigan 2019 North Carolina Princeton 2018 North Carolina Maryland 2017 UConn Maryland 2016 Delaware North Carolina 2015 Syracuse North Carolina 2014 UConn Syracuse

