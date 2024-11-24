San Beda conquers table tennis titles

– Advertisement –

SAN Beda recently won three divisions in the NCAA Season 100 Table Tennis Tournament at the San Beda Gym in Mendiola, Manila, to lead the way in the overall race for the overall championship.

Led by Danaia Erica Reblora, the Lady Red Paddlers won all seven elimination round matches to advance directly to the finals, where they defeated University of Perpetual Help 3-0 and completed a title sweep.

The Red Paddlers, led by Matt Andrew Ramos, finished first after the elims with a 6-1 card and defeated College of St. Benilde in the championship round 3-1 to take the men's crown.

San Beda also powered its way to the junior title in seven games, highlighted by a 3-0 bashing of UPHSD.

San Beda increased its total to eight crowns in the women's class, a record in the competition, while joining Letran in the men's class with the most championships with eight apiece.

It was the Junior Red Paddlers' seventh crown, putting them second overall behind Letran's top 17.

We have recovered from last year, when we finished only second in three divisions, said San Beda coach Steve de Guzman.

These performances took San Beda's total number of titles this season to four after victories in women's badminton and men's chess, while it was their first crown in the juniors.