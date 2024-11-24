Jayden Maiava carries USC football to 19-13 victory over crosstown rival UCLA





19 Winner Southern California

USC



6-5, 4-5 13 UCLA

UCL



4-7, 3-6 Winner Southern California

USC 6-5, 4-5 19 13 Score per quarter Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F USC

Southern California 3 6 0 10 19 UCL

UCLA 3 0 10 0 13



John McGillen Game overview: Football | November 23, 2024 | Associated press

PASADENA, California. (AP) Jayden Maiava passed for 221 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown Ja'Kobi Lane Midway through the fourth quarter, USC Football rallied for a 19-13 victory over UCLA Saturday night at the Rose Bowl in the 94th edition of the Crosstown Showdown. Woody Marks rushed for 76 yards and Michael Lantz kicked four field goals as the Trojans (6-5, 4-5 Big Ten) became bowl eligible with the win. It is the fifth year in a row that the road team has won in the series. The Trojans have won 19 of the last 26 meetings. Ethan Garbers was 20 of 29 for 265 yards for the Bruins (4-7, 3-6). J. Michael Sturdivant had five receptions for 117 yards and TJ Harden rushed for 98 yards. On the first goal at the UCLA 4, Maiava took a deep cutback and avoided being sacked by UCLA's Jacob Busic at the 11 before scrambling left and finding Lane in the back corner of the end zone. T The Trojans' go-ahead was set up once before Police Citroen completed a 39-yard pass from a lateral to Kyron Hudson . Maiava completed 19 of 35 passes. On UCLA's ensuing drive, Garbers was stopped on a QB sneak on fourth-and-1 at the Bruins 34 to turn it over on downs. Lantz extended the lead to six with a field goal. The Bruins had one last chance to get the go-ahead shot, but Garbers had four straight incomplete passes. UCLA trailed 9-3 at halftime but went on top with 9:37 left in the third quarter when Garbers hit Moliki Matavao on a tight end screen for a 10-yard touchdown. The Bruins extended their lead to 13-9 late in the third quarter on Mateen Bhaghani's second field goal. UCLA got the opening kickoff and scored on Bhaghani's 51-yard field goal. The Bruins got a break when Garbers appeared to turn it around when he fumbled while being sacked by USC linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold . However, a replay review showed that Garbers was throwing and made the call incomplete. The Trojans drove into the UCLA 10 three times in the first half, but could only settle for field goals from Lantz. Rare sight UCLA started the second half from its own 5 after three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties were assessed at the end of the second quarter. The Trojans started at their own 48 after Lemon's 16-yard kick return, but turned it over on downs when Lane dropped what would have been a 5-yard completion on fourth-and-3. The takeaway USC: The Trojans improved to 3-5 in one-possession games. UCLA: The Bruins have dropped two straight games and seen their bowl hopes dashed. Next USC: Host No. 6 Notre Dame this Saturday. Read the full article

