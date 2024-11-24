Sports
Roger Federer's ex-coach on why US tennis players 'struggle'
Taylor Fritz just had the best season of his career. The American tennis player finished as ATP world number 4 with a 52-23 record with two singles titles.
Fritz has distanced himself from the other US tennis players in the rankings and helped make his country competitive in the sport again, but he is still a step behind the world's top players.
The 27-year-old is quick to admit that Grand Slams are the most important, and he doesn't have them. The last American men's tennis player to win a Grand Slam was Andy Roddick at the 2023 US Open. Meanwhile, the women's side is carried by Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff.
Why does the United States lag behind the rest of the world in tennis? Roger Federer's former coach Paul Annacone explained why American tennis players are struggling.
Earlier this week, Annacone used a comparison between America and Italy when discussing the discrepancy in the game during an appearance at the Tennis channel Inside-In podcast. The legendary coach credited Italy for its “amazing” ability to produce great players thanks to its development system.
Conversely, Annacone blamed a lack of transition-level events for the delayed development of American players. “I think Italy has done a great job because they have so many transition-level events in their country.”
Annacone continued: “One of the things we've struggled with in the US is that we're losing all our transition level events, so our young players have to spend a lot more money and travel a lot further to figure out how to get to the big show Go.” Fans can hear the example discussed around the 27-minute mark of the podcast.
While Fritz made his first Grand Slam final appearance at the US Open in September and Gauff won her Grand Slam at the same event in 2023, Italy dominates the world in tennis.
Jannik Sinner ends a historic year as world number 1 with a 70-6 record and eight singles titles (including two Grand Slams). On the women's side, Jasmine Paolini finished as WTA world number 4 with a 40-20 record with one singles title.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from sports.
