Boom baby-faced opener is India's answer to Warner
When David Warner retired last summer, Australia knew full well how difficult it would be to replace him, even taking into account the poor final few years of his Test career.
“There is no other David Warner,” said coach Andrew McDonald after the opener finished with a quick half-century at the SCG in January. “The ability to put pressure back on the bowler all the time, it was a joy to watch in his final innings.”
Australia have since tried two more wary hitters to fill Warner's shoes; Steve Smith for four tests and then Nathan McSweeney to start this summer.
If they had wanted a reminder of why a Warner-esque opener had held such appeal, they got it on days two and three of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener. Yashasvi Jaiswal may be the closest thing to Warner that his former teammates will see.
These are the early days of the young Indian's career, but after 28 Test innings, he is right next to Warner on the list of the most aggressive openers since the latter's debut in 2011. Only Chris Gayle (70.85), Virender Sehwag (83 .70) and Ben Duckett (86.47) outscored Warner (70.42) and Jaiswal (67.84) among openers in that period.
By those standards, Jaiswal's fourth Test ton and first Down Under was relatively serene. His 161 had a strike rate of 54.21.
Yet Jaiswal's approach had clear hallmarks of his attacking instincts. His flicked six from Starc and the drive to bring up triple figures from Josh Hazlewood will be the strokes fans will remember. In the first, Jaiswal broke Brendon McCullum's record for the most sixes in a calendar year. But it went deeper than that.
In the span of more than seven hours, Jaiswal took his chances on a pitch that required risk-taking to succeed. He played and missed 26 times (according to Opta), nearly 10 percent of the 297 deliveries he faced, while Usman Khawaja put him on 51.
In between, he peppered the boundaries with enterprising offside shots and showed a feisty side, both qualities of Warners. In his comments for SEN, ex-India coach Ravi Shastri drew parallels between the two. Jaiswal challenged Marnus Labuschagne to risk being overthrown by pinging at his stumps and told Mitchell Starc he was “too slow”.
Warner was brash in his younger years; Jaiswal is less so. Speaking to reporters at stumps, Jaiswal essentially professed his respect for Starc, who is 12 years his senior.
“It's great to play against such great bowlers in his home country,” he told reporters. “It's always special to score 100 points against (some of) the best in the world.
“When I was a little kid I saw Starc bowling, so I wanted to start enjoying batting (against) him and enjoying his bowling. He bowled very well, he bowled very fast.”
Like Warner, Jaiswal first made a name for himself in the shortest format.
The baby-faced left-hander was a star for Rajasthan Royals long before he came onto the Indian Test side's radar. But like Warner, who averaged almost 60 in first-class cricket when he made his Test debut, it didn't take long for Jaiswal's long credentials to materialize.
By the time he played his first Test in the Caribbean last year, Jaiswal had scored nine first-class centuries from 26 innings. It helped develop his ability to shift between gears; in Perth he went from attack to defense and back again as Australia looked for a vulnerability.
“We went through a few plans,” Hazlewood said. “He batted really well, he's a good player. He batted well. We hung it out for a while with an offside pitch. We tried the straight, we tried the bouncers, we tried a lot of things. He wiped everything out. “
Jaiswal had already scored more than 1,000 runs this calendar year before arriving in Australia, but there were questions about whether his technique was suitable for the southern hemisphere.
The poorest run of his short career came early this year in South Africa, where he averaged just 12.50 from four innings, finding the extra bounce from the home players a difficult adjustment compared to the low tones with which he grew up.
But in the days between India's defeat by New Zealand and their departure for Australia, Jaiswal underwent a crash course. He faced hours of pitching at a stadium on the outskirts of Mumbai, batting on a pitch with a concrete slab on a slope.
“The concrete slab was kept short and he faced around 200 overs in two days before leaving for Australia,” Zubin Bharucha, the director of cricket at Rajasthan Royals, told the Press Trust of India.
The icing on the cake was India's extra lead time in the Western Australian capital before the first Test, in preparation for the WACA Ground, which has a reputation for having the most resilient conditions in the country.
“I knew there would be such wickets. The senior players have told me how it will go,” Jaiswal said.
“We had a really nice camp before this match and we were prepared. We played on the same kind of wickets, we had the same mentality about how to score on these kind of wickets.”
For Australian fans who saw their team melt away from the stumps on Sunday, these are ominous words.
NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series vs India
First test: November 22-26: Perth Stadium, 1.20pm AEDT
Second test: December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (D/N)
Third test: December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane, 11:20am AEDT
Fourth test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT
Fifth test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT
Australian selection: (first test only) Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc
Indian selection: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep , Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal
