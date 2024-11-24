Hockey plays for the National Championship today at 1:00 PM





LEXINGTON, VA (November 24, 2024) The Tufts University field hockey team will attempt to win the 14th NCAA championship in Jumbo Athletics history today when they play Washington's Middlebury College and Lee University in the national championship game. The starting time is 1:00 PM. 2024 NCAA Division III Hockey Championship Game

Tournament website Dates: Sunday November 24, 2024

Game time: 1:00 PM EST

Location: Lexington, VA W&L Turf Field

Live reporting:LIVE STATISTICSLIVE VIDEO Tufts (19-2) advanced to the NCAA finals with a 1-0 overtime victory against NESCAC rival Williams College in the Final Four on Friday. Laini Pearson scored, assisted by Kylie Rosenquest with 3:16 left in the first OT. Middlebury (18-2) defeated Salisbury University 2-1 on Friday in the other national semifinal when Amy Griffin scored the game winner with less than five minutes left in regulation time. The Jumbos, playing in their fifth NCAA final, are trying to win their second national championship. Head coach Tina Mattera 's Jumbos were the first women's team at Tufts to win an NCAA crown in 2012. In their 15th NCAA appearance overall, the Jumbos have a 27-13 record in the tournament. Middlebury is the six-time defending NCAA champion today seeking a seventh straight national championship and ninth overall. They defeated Tufts in the 2018 NCAA finals, 2-0. The Panthers are 60-16 in the NCAA tournament overall. During the regular season, the Jumbos ended Middlebury's 43-game winning streak with a 2–1 victory. Kayleigh McDonald scored both goals for the Jumbos (the first two goals of her career). Tufts also ended Middlebury's six-year run as NESCAC champions by winning the conference title for the third time on November 10 (Middlebury had lost to Bates in the semifinals). The Jumobs are led by fifth-year students Andrea Del Giudice And Laini Pearson but also seniors Chloe Brants , Claire Gavin McDonald and Rosenquest. “Our leadership makes my job easy,” said the head coach Tina Mattera . “They were incredible. It's a collective effort of the group. I called a corner (against Williams) and they said, 'No, we're doing something different. I'm like, cool'. I trust it 100 percent. I know that they can see different things on the field than what I can see from the sidelines. “They're great athletes, they're great kids and they're here to work,” the coach continued. “It was a lot of fun coaching them.” –JUMBO'S–

