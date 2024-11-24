Sports
We tried everything but nothing worked against Virat Kohli: Josh Hazlewood | Cricket news
NEW DELHI: Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood acknowledged the effectiveness of Virat Kohli's batting and stated that Australia tried several strategies to dismiss him but they were unsuccessful. Kohli's century, his 30th in Test matches, was instrumental in giving India a commanding lead in the first Test of the series.
“We went through a few plans. He hit really well. He's a good player. He hit well. We hung it outside for a while with an offside pitch. We tried the straight. We tried the bounces. We tried a lot . He canceled out everything. So yeah, credit to him. He batted well,” Hazlewood said of Kohli's unbeaten 100, which took him past Sir Donald Bradman's 29 Test hundreds.
Hazlewood admitted that Australia face a huge challenge to save the match as they ended the first day trailing by 522 runs with just seven wickets to spare. He admitted that the Australian bowlers had endured a demanding day, especially the fast bowlers, who conceded 290 runs in 84 overs for just four wickets.
“Yeah, it's up there. It probably goes without saying,” Hazlewood said when asked if that was one of the tougher days he's had in the field.
Hazlewood recognized the difficulty of the situation and pointed to the significant accumulation of runs in India and the formidable partnerships they forged.
“They piled up the runs and had some really big partnerships there. It was hard work there. Following through in certain phases.”
Hazlewood emphasized the impact of the new ball, noting that it provided some assistance, but once the ball softened, hitting became easier. He observed fluctuations in the behavior of the pitch towards the end of the day, suggesting that this was an aspect that the Australian batters needed to monitor closely.
“The new ball probably does it a little bit. But if you get through that, then it's a little bit easier to hit. Towards the end of the day, obviously, we saw a little bit of up and down. So that'll be something the Batters will be watching tomorrow.”
Looking ahead, Hazlewood emphasized the responsibility now on Australia's batsmen to perform, stating his intention to shift his focus to preparations for the subsequent Test match.
“I'm probably mainly looking at the next Test and what plans we can take against these batters. I think the batters are just sticking to what they're doing, their preparation.”
Hazlewood focused on the substantial support India enjoys from spectators, even in Australia, and indicated that the Australian team was used to this phenomenon.
“We're used to that now. I think wherever you play in India, it's an Indian home ground. I think the last few tours have been similar. The one-day series in Australia are similar. Yes, we're all used to that the now.”
Hazlewood maintained a calm outlook despite India's dominant position, acknowledging that cricket can be unpredictable and emphasizing that Australia had also experienced periods of dominance in the past.
“I think sometimes that's the way the game plays out. We've also been on the other side of the game a lot of times when we've been piling it on and the next thing we know we're coming out and taking a couple of quick runs late in the afternoon. You sees it from both sides.”
“They're obviously well ahead of this and they're doing the damage. That's just kind of the ebb and flow of the game.”
Hazlewood explained the decision to use Pat Cummins, the Australian captain, as nightwatchman, saying it was a strategic choice based on Nathan Lyon's workload during India's innings. He expected both Cummins and Lyon to fill this role at various points in the series.
“We've been talking about possibly two options over the last few weeks and Gaz (Lyon's nickname) has obviously made quite a change to their bowling. Pat put his hand up to do it tonight. I think we'll see both lads use it throughout the entire series.”
Hazlewood defended Cummins' performance in the match and dismissed concerns over his lack of recent match practice having not played a domestic match in the build-up to the Test. He praised Cummins' pace and resilience, suggesting any rust in the first innings was overcome as the match progressed.
“I think he bowled the most out of the fast players. His pace was probably the best among the fast players as well. He kept his pace throughout the match. His bounce was on track most of the time. He saw looks like normal to me. I can usually pick up the other two quickly if they're a little off, and I haven't seen any sign of that.”
“Maybe a little bit of rust in the first innings. You kind of take the freshness from that I think and throughout this game I think he's obviously improved and you'll only see him get better as he goes on I think .So the freshness I think trumps playing that Shield game for him.”
Hazlewood maintained a positive outlook despite the challenging situation Australia faces, highlighting the length of the series and the importance of learning valuable lessons from the opening match. He emphasized the need for Australia's batsmen to spend time at the crease, with the aim of scoring substantial runs and challenging India's fast bowlers.
“It's just another case of the batters sticking to their plans tomorrow and batting some time. It's obviously a long series. It's a five-match series. So if we can get some overs into their top speed, I think that those are probably the few goals we have to tick off tomorrow.”
“If a few guys find some form and get a score of 80-90 or even 100, that's probably the positives we can take out of it.”
|
Sources
2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/india-in-australia/we-tried-everything-but-nothing-worked-against-virat-kohli-josh-hazlewood/articleshow/115627867.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boise State hosts Old Trapper Mountain West Football Championship – Mountain West Conference
- US Navy Afloat Accident Rate Reaches 10-Year High, Led by MSC
- Student loan cancellation: what's at stake for borrowers under the next Trump administration
- Two British newspapers: The ICC decision is an earthquake that shook the world – Al-Quds Newspaper
- Pakistani police arrest thousands of Imran Khan supporters ahead of rally in capital
- Column by Paul McLennan MSP: Brexit is 'an elephant in the room'
- US Chemical Safety Board releases findings on chemical releases, fires at Georgia lab
- Pakistan is sinking to a new low in international cricket
- Ek hain toh safe haini is the mind behind Maharashtra Assembly election victory, says PM Modi
- Turkish opposition leader rules out negotiations on new constitution
- Storm Bert LIVE: Body found swept into river as rain falls for first time in months in 48 hours
- Protests around the world for Imran Khan and Pakistan NRK Urix Foreign news and documentaries