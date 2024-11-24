We tried everything but nothing worked against Virat Kohli: Josh Hazlewood | Cricket news

NEW DELHI: Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood acknowledged the effectiveness of Virat Kohli's batting and stated that Australia tried several strategies to dismiss him but they were unsuccessful. Kohli's century, his 30th in Test matches, was instrumental in giving India a commanding lead in the first Test of the series.

“We went through a few plans. He hit really well. He's a good player. He hit well. We hung it outside for a while with an offside pitch. We tried the straight. We tried the bounces. We tried a lot . He canceled out everything. So yeah, credit to him. He batted well,” Hazlewood said of Kohli's unbeaten 100, which took him past Sir Donald Bradman's 29 Test hundreds.

Hazlewood admitted that Australia face a huge challenge to save the match as they ended the first day trailing by 522 runs with just seven wickets to spare. He admitted that the Australian bowlers had endured a demanding day, especially the fast bowlers, who conceded 290 runs in 84 overs for just four wickets.

“Yeah, it's up there. It probably goes without saying,” Hazlewood said when asked if that was one of the tougher days he's had in the field.

Hazlewood recognized the difficulty of the situation and pointed to the significant accumulation of runs in India and the formidable partnerships they forged.

“They piled up the runs and had some really big partnerships there. It was hard work there. Following through in certain phases.”

Hazlewood emphasized the impact of the new ball, noting that it provided some assistance, but once the ball softened, hitting became easier. He observed fluctuations in the behavior of the pitch towards the end of the day, suggesting that this was an aspect that the Australian batters needed to monitor closely.

“The new ball probably does it a little bit. But if you get through that, then it's a little bit easier to hit. Towards the end of the day, obviously, we saw a little bit of up and down. So that'll be something the Batters will be watching tomorrow.”

Looking ahead, Hazlewood emphasized the responsibility now on Australia's batsmen to perform, stating his intention to shift his focus to preparations for the subsequent Test match.

“I'm probably mainly looking at the next Test and what plans we can take against these batters. I think the batters are just sticking to what they're doing, their preparation.”

Hazlewood focused on the substantial support India enjoys from spectators, even in Australia, and indicated that the Australian team was used to this phenomenon.

“We're used to that now. I think wherever you play in India, it's an Indian home ground. I think the last few tours have been similar. The one-day series in Australia are similar. Yes, we're all used to that the now.”

Hazlewood maintained a calm outlook despite India's dominant position, acknowledging that cricket can be unpredictable and emphasizing that Australia had also experienced periods of dominance in the past.

“I think sometimes that's the way the game plays out. We've also been on the other side of the game a lot of times when we've been piling it on and the next thing we know we're coming out and taking a couple of quick runs late in the afternoon. You sees it from both sides.”

“They're obviously well ahead of this and they're doing the damage. That's just kind of the ebb and flow of the game.”

Hazlewood explained the decision to use Pat Cummins, the Australian captain, as nightwatchman, saying it was a strategic choice based on Nathan Lyon's workload during India's innings. He expected both Cummins and Lyon to fill this role at various points in the series.

“We've been talking about possibly two options over the last few weeks and Gaz (Lyon's nickname) has obviously made quite a change to their bowling. Pat put his hand up to do it tonight. I think we'll see both lads use it throughout the entire series.”

Hazlewood defended Cummins' performance in the match and dismissed concerns over his lack of recent match practice having not played a domestic match in the build-up to the Test. He praised Cummins' pace and resilience, suggesting any rust in the first innings was overcome as the match progressed.

“I think he bowled the most out of the fast players. His pace was probably the best among the fast players as well. He kept his pace throughout the match. His bounce was on track most of the time. He saw looks like normal to me. I can usually pick up the other two quickly if they're a little off, and I haven't seen any sign of that.”

“Maybe a little bit of rust in the first innings. You kind of take the freshness from that I think and throughout this game I think he's obviously improved and you'll only see him get better as he goes on I think .So the freshness I think trumps playing that Shield game for him.”

Hazlewood maintained a positive outlook despite the challenging situation Australia faces, highlighting the length of the series and the importance of learning valuable lessons from the opening match. He emphasized the need for Australia's batsmen to spend time at the crease, with the aim of scoring substantial runs and challenging India's fast bowlers.

“It's just another case of the batters sticking to their plans tomorrow and batting some time. It's obviously a long series. It's a five-match series. So if we can get some overs into their top speed, I think that those are probably the few goals we have to tick off tomorrow.”

“If a few guys find some form and get a score of 80-90 or even 100, that's probably the positives we can take out of it.”