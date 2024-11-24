Pakistan is sinking to a new low in international cricket





BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) All-rounder Sikandar Raza inspired Zimbabwe to a stunning 80-run DLS victory in the rain-affected first one-day international against a new-look Pakistani white-ball team on Sunday. Raza made a crucial 39 runs to take Zimbabwe from a precarious 125-7 to 205 all out by sharing an eighth-wicket stand of 62 runs with No. 9 batsman Richard Ngarava, who top-scored with 48. In cloudy conditions, Raza (2-7) took two wickets in one over as Pakistan limped to 60-6 in 21 overs before rain and further play were denied as Zimbabwe took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Pakistan's new ball bowlers debutant Aamer Jamal and Mohammad Hasnain failed to make an impact against Zimbabwe's openers after the visitors rested frontline pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah for the white ball series in Zimbabwe. Pakistan also rested its top batsman Babar Azam in an ODI for the first time since 2019 as it experimented with its bench strength ahead of next year's Champions Trophy. Tadiwanashe Marumani (29) tapped Jamal to square leg for a six and Joylord Gumbie (15) hit three fours against the Sears as they combined for a better-than-run-a-ball opening stand of 40 runs against a wayward Pakistan pace attack. Gumbie was bowled out in a mix-up with Marumani in the sixth over before Pakistan came back hard through the spinners and struck at regular intervals. One of the three left-arm Pakistani debutants, wrist spinner Faisal Akram, took 3-24 and vice-captain Salman Ali Agha claimed 3-42 as Zimbabwe slumped to 125-7 in the 26th over. However, Ngarava and Raza thwarted both Pakistan's spinners and pacers in a 69-ball stance to enhance the overall respectability. Raza was killed when he attempted an extended hit against Akram and was caught on the edge of the boundary, while Ngarava was the last man to be dismissed after hitting five fours and a six as he chopped Hasnain back onto his stumps. Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani used the home conditions to perfection, taking the early wickets of Saim Ayub (11) and Abdullah Shafique (1), both of whom fell behind the tall pacer within the first three overs. Kamran Ghulam (17) and skipper Mohammad Rizwan (19 not out) could not keep up the chase before Pakistan lost four wickets in the space of 18 runs against the spinners. Ghulam tried to break the shackles but Sean Williams (2-12) got a big lead, earning Marumani his third catch behind the wickets before Raza had two in three balls. Raza pinned Salman plumb in front of the wicket off his second ball and a ball later Haseebullah Khan was out for nil in his ODI debut when he played the wrong line and got a clean bowling. The three-match ODI series will be followed by three T20s, with Bulawayo hosting all matches.

