Sports
Northwestern wins the 2024 NCAA DI field hockey championship
Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 NCAA DI Field Hockey Championship, including the tournament, schedule and scores. The championship game is Sunday, November 24.
The tournament bracket was revealed during a selection show on Sunday, November 10 on NCAA.com. Ten teams received automatic qualification for the tournament through conference championships, while the remaining eight teams were selected at-large by the Division I Field Hockey Committee.
The tournament started with two matches in the opening round on Wednesday, November 13. The first and second round matches followed on November 15 and 17. The semifinals and national championship took place on November 22 and 24, where Northwestern defeated Saint Joseph's to win the title. 2024 National Championship.
2024 NCAA Hockey Tournament Bracket
Click or tap here for the 2024 interactive bracket
2024 NCAA DI Hockey Tournament Results
Sunday November 24th
National Championship
Wednesday November 13th
Opening round
Friday November 15
First round
Sunday November 17
Second round
Friday November 22
Semi-finals
2024 NCAA Hockey Tournament Schedule
- Show selection: Sunday, November 10 at 10pm ET on NCAA.com
- Opening round: Wednesday November 13th
- First and second round: Friday November 15 and Sunday November 17
- Semi-finals: Friday, November 22 at 12pm and 3pm ET on ESPN+
- National Championship: Sunday, November 24 at 1:30 PM ET on ESPNU
Championship history
Below is the complete history of the DI field hockey team championship since 1981. North Carolina has won five of the last six titles, including the past two seasons.
|Year
|Champion (record)
|Coach
|Scoring
|Second place
|Location
|2023
|North Carolina (18-3)
|Erin Matson
|2-1
|Northwest
|North Carolina
|2022
|North Carolina (21-0)
|Karen Shelton
|2-1
|Northwest
|Connecticut
|2021
|Northwestern (18-5)
|Tracey Fuchs
|2-0
|Freedom
|Michigan
|2020
|North Carolina (19-1)
|Karen Shelton
|4-3
|Michigan
|North Carolina
|2019
|North Carolina (23-0)
|Karen Shelton
|6-1
|Princeton
|Wake up forest
|2018
|North Carolina (23-0)
|Karen Shelton
|2-0
|Maryland
|Louisville
|2017
|Connecticut (23-0)
|Nancy Stevens
|2-1
|Maryland
|Louisville
|2016
|Delaware (23-2)
|Rolf van de Kerkhof
|3-2
|North Carolina
|Old rule
|2015
|Syracuse (21-1)
|Creepy Bradley
|4-2
|North Carolina
|Michigan
|2014
|Connecticut (20-3)
|Nancy Stevens
|1-0
|Syracuse
|Maryland
|2013
|Connecticut (21-4)
|Nancy Stevens
|2-0
|Duke
|Old rule
|2012
|Princeton (20-1)
|Kristen Holmes Winn
|3-2
|North Carolina
|Old rule
|2011
|Maryland (19-4)
|Missy Meharg
|3-2 (among others)
|North Carolina
|Louisville
|2010
|Maryland (23-1)
|Missy Meharg
|3-2 (2 ot)
|North Carolina
|Maryland
|2009
|North Carolina (20-2)
|Karen Shelton
|3-2
|Maryland
|Wake up forest
|2008
|Maryland (22-2)
|Missy Meharg
|4-2
|Wake up forest
|Louisville
|2007
|North Carolina (24-0)
|Karen Shelton
|3-0
|Penn State
|Maryland
|2006
|Maryland (23-2)
|Missy Meharg
|1-0
|Wake up forest
|Wake up forest
|2005
|Maryland (23-2)
|Missy Meharg
|1-0
|Duke
|Louisville
|2004
|Wakebos (20-3)
|Jennifer Averill
|3-0
|Duke
|Wake up forest
|2003
|Wakebos (22-1)
|Jennifer Averill
|3-1
|Duke
|Massachusetts
|2002
|Wakebos (20-2)
|Jennifer Averill
|2-0
|Penn State
|Louisville
|2001
|Michigan (18-5)
|Marcia Pankratz
|2-0
|Maryland
|Kent state
|2000
|Old Dominion (25-1)
|Beth Anders
|3-1
|North Carolina
|Old rule
|1999
|Maryland (24-1)
|Missy Meharg
|2-1
|Michigan
|Northeast
|1998
|Old Rulership (23-2)
|Beth Anders
|3-2
|Princeton
|Penn
|1997
|North Carolina (20-3)
|Karen Shelton
|3-2
|Old rule
|Connecticut
|1996
|North Carolina (23-1)
|Karen Shelton
|3-0
|Princeton
|Boston College
|1995
|North Carolina (24-0)
|Karen Shelton
|5-1
|Maryland
|Wake up forest
|1994
|James Madison (20-3-1)
|Christy Morgan
|2-1 (2 ot)*
|North Carolina
|Northeast
|1993
|Maryland (21-3)
|Missy Meharg
|2-1 (2 ot)*
|North Carolina
|Rutgers
|1992
|Old Reign (25-0)
|Beth Anders
|4-0
|Iowa
|VCU
|1991
|Old Reign (26-0)
|Beth Anders
|2-0
|North Carolina
|Villanova
|1990
|Old Reign (23-2-1)
|Beth Anders
|5-0
|North Carolina
|Rutgers
|1989
|North Carolina (20-2)
|Karen Shelton
|2-1 (3 ot)*
|Old rule
|Jumping field
|1988
|Old Dominion (26-1)
|Bet Anders
|2-1
|Iowa
|Penn
|1987
|Maryland (18-4-1)
|Sue Tyler
|2-1 (among others)
|North Carolina
|North Carolina
|1986
|Iowa (19-2-1)
|Judith Davidson
|2-1 (2 ot)
|New Hampshire
|Old rule
|1985
|Connecticut (19-2)
|Diane Wright
|3-2
|Old rule
|Old rule
|1984
|Old Reign (23-0)
|Beth Anders
|5-1
|Iowa
|Jumping field
|1983
|Old Reign (23-0)
|Beth Anders
|3-1 (3 ot)
|Connecticut
|Penn
|1982
|Old Dominion (20-1)
|Bet Anders
|3-2
|Connecticut
|Temple
|1981
|Connecticut (15-2-3)
|Diane Wright
|4-1
|Massachusetts
|Connecticut
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/fieldhockey/article/2024-11-22/northwestern-wins-2024-ncaa-di-field-hockey-championship
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Islamabad locked down ahead of protests demanding Imran Khan's release
- Chinese ship suspected of undersea cable sabotage has twisted anchor
- What Oklahoma football Alabama has to pay for storming the field
- “BJP government is committed to promoting ease of doing business”: PM Modi | News from India
- The massive Amazon UK Black Friday sale starts this weekend – 37 of the best deals to buy now
- US braces for storms over Thanksgiving weekend
- Earthquake hits Abyan as life returns to region's earthquake hotspot – Illawarra Mercury
- Election petition exceeds 600,000 signatures in record time | Politics | News
- full size folding table tennis table with net, paddles, balls – sports equipment – from owner – sale
- The missing rabbi was killed in the UAE, Israel says BBC News
- Rising cost of paying off national debt poses risk to Trump's promises on growth and inflation
- Maharashtra polls: Enter politics to advance growth agenda, PM Modi urges youth | News from India