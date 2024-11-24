full size folding table tennis table with net, paddles, balls – sports equipment – from owner – sale





QR code link to this post Looking for a fun family activity to brighten up Thanksgiving? Or a Christmas present? Do you like table tennis, but don't have room for a separate table? Or do you want to make a pool table twice as fun? With the handy foldable Tetra top from Joola you can turn any large table into a full-sized table tennis court in just a few minutes and start playing. Simply unfold, place on the table and attach the net. Quick installation and dismantling! Sturdy and portable for two people. Each half of the table can be folded so that the entire set fits in a cupboard

Sturdy construction – each half weighs approximately 20kg, and works just like a full table – provides great resilience. In dry weather it can be used outside (will not blow away). __dimensions and details __

– folded: 4.5 ft x 2.5 ft, or

54 inches x 30 inches x 3.5 inches thick,

each half weighs about 40 pounds

– layout: 5 ft x 9 ft, or

60 inches x 108 inches x 0.62 inches thick

– fits tables from 2.5 to 2.5 meters long and 3 to 1.5 meters wide (or use 2 adjustable trestles) So much fun! Why is this for sale? Our family has outgrown this, so it's time for someone else to enjoy it. I throw in 4 paddles and a set of ping pong balls, plus an area rug for extra tabletop protection (photos) Everything is in excellent condition – the table has a few minor signs of use from normal play, but otherwise looks like new (photos) Value $300, asking $200 OBO You can buy a similar table in black new (Amazon) for $280 + $30 for the paddles and balls… then wait for delivery, hope it arrives without any shipping damage, and get rid of all the packaging material.. .

Or send me an offer: pick up this table top conversion kit and start enjoying it today! “Easily converts your billiards or dining table into a full-size table tennis table, giving you the best of both worlds… The Conversion Top comes with two separate halves each consisting of 2 identical pieces, secured with a 3-hinge system Virtually no assembly time is required for the Tetra Conversion Top. Simply unfold the table halves, place them on the table and attach the supplied net.

