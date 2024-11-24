What Oklahoma football Alabama has to pay for storming the field





Oklahoma football picked up the biggest win of his young SEC tenure on Saturday by beating No. 7 Alabama 24-3 at home. But the Soon' second top-10 ranked win among Brent Venables also came with quite a financial hit and penalty for Oklahoma's athletic department. Before the final whistle even blew at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Sooners fans violated the SEC's policy on “entry into the league area” by storming the field and celebrating the top 10 winning a game in which Oklahoma was an underdog of 13.5 points. REQUIRED READING:Alabama football hopes crushed by Oklahoma: Score, highlights Here's another look at the field storming in Norman on Saturday: And since the Sooners violated the conference's policy on “access to competitive territory,” Oklahoma will have to pay Alabama $100,000 if it violates for the first time. Saturday's win for Oklahoma continued a trend in college football on Saturday of unranked teams upsetting ranked opponents and playing out their hopes and dreams in the College Football Playoff. Here's how much Oklahoma owes Alabama after storming the field: REQUIRED READING:Did Alabama football fail in its loss to Oklahoma? Crimson Tide postgame report card How much does Oklahoma owe Alabama after storming the field? As the first violator of the SEC's updated competitive area entry policy, Oklahoma will owe Alabama $100,000 for Saturday's field storming. The Sooners are currently in their first season competing in the Southeastern Conference after leaving the Big 12 this offseason. However, Alabama will raise an additional $100,000 because the Sooner faithful not only stormed the field, but stormed the field with time still on the clock. So Oklahoma owes Alabama $200,000, bringing Alabama's total due to field rushes this season to $400,000. SEC Field Storming Policy The SEC updated its access to competition policy during the 2023 spring meetings of the conference. The policy reads as follows: “Institutions will restrict access to competition areas at all times to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support staff and duly credentialed or authorized individuals. For the safety of both competitors and spectators, no spectators are allowed to enter the competition area at any time before, during or after a competition.” Financial penalties range from $100,000 for a first violation, $250,000 for a second violation and $500,000 for three or more violations. How many teams stormed the field against Alabama? Oklahoma became the third SEC team to storm the field on Saturday vs. Alabama this season after the 24-3 win. Vanderbilt fans stormed the field on October 5, followed by Tennessee fans on October 19.

