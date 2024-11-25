Video of an Australian commentary team celebrating Yashasvi Jaiswal's record century like no other, a proud moment for India

Australians are hostile, aggressive and in-your-face. They make life difficult for any touring team. Their media and audience act as the team's 12th man. This is all true. It has been that way for as long as anyone can remember. But on this Indian side, things are a little different. The Australian team, their fans and the media are eager and determined to give it back, but they are also extremely respectful, mindful and in awe of the Indian side, who have inflicted successive defeats on them at home. It was on full display when India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah single-handedly brought India back on Day 1 of the first Test in Perth. It reached its optimum level when Yashasvi Jaiswal reached his maiden overseas Test century on Day 3. Yashasvi Jaiswal's century was celebrated by the SEN Cricket commentary team

Yashasvi Jaiswal, like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in recent times, fought fire with fire, came to the top and earned the utmost respect from the Australians. The young Indian opener lived up to the tag of 'new king' with a superlative century on Sunday that was celebrated in both Bhadohi (his birthplace) and Perth.

The broadcasters of SEN Cricket, dominated by Australians, were ecstatic and jubilant when Jaiswal called on Josh Hazlewood for six to bring up his fourth Test century. Gerard Whateley, veteran Australian sports broadcaster and former Australian cricketer Simon Katich, waited with bated breath as the third umpire checked whether the ball had fully touched the ropes. Jaiswal was at 95, of course.

'It has worn. It hit the filling. It's his century in all likelihood,” Whateley said, waiting for official confirmation. When replays confirmed it, and it became a moment to savor Jaiswal, Whateley said, “He puts helmet and bat on the turf, raises his arms in triumph. It feels like ushering in a new era in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with Jaiswal as the central figure. That is a happening.”

“It certainly is,” replied Katich, who knows exactly what it feels like to score a century in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. “Not just the hundred, but the audacious manner in which he achieved it,” said the former batsman.

Jaiswal century is one of the eras

Jaiswal, who became only the third Indian after ML Jaisima and Sunil Gavaskar to score a century in his first Test on Australian soil, had everyone on their feet. The legendary Gavaskar had an ear-to-ear grin as he gave a standing ovation to the 22-year-old. The Indian dugout, led by Virat Kohli, was elated. Kohli's joy at welcoming Jaiswal to the elite club of Perth Centurians, which has legendary members like Sachin Tendulkar and Gavaskar, was unmissable.

Jaiswal's festival was one for the keep. He raised his hands in the air and expressed his gratitude to the Almighty before showing off his lean but muscular biceps. The six also ensured that the opening pair of Jaiswal and KL Rahul surpassed the previous record of 191 set by Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth in Sydney in 1986.

Throwing numbers at such times is generally not the best idea, but cricket is a sport that can't survive without it. In Jaiswal's case, the statistics only enhance his reputation. In the second session, he crossed the 150-run mark, becoming the first Indian opener to do so in Australia. He now has the same number of 150+ scores (4) before turning 23 as Tendulkar, Graeme Smith and Javed Miandad. Only Don Bradman (8) had more at the same age.

Jaiswal also became the first Indian opener after KL Rahul 10 years to score a Test century in Australia.

He was eventually dismissed for 161 off 297 balls when he hit a short and wide delivery from Mitchell Marsh straight to the point fielder.

Jaiswal already has four Test centuries to his name in just over a year since his Test debut, all of them being over 150 scores. If anything, Perth's hundred showed that Indian cricket's newest batting sensation has a voracious appetite for runs.