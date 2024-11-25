College football winners, Week 13 losers: Florida's Billy Napier continues to rise, Big 12 leaders fall flat

Rivalry Week gets the most attention, but the penultimate Saturday of the regular season always seems to provide surprises. Nowhere was that more evident than in the SEC, where top contenders No. 7 Alabama, No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 15 Texas A&M all lost in shockers to shape the league's championship race.

However, the Big 12 remains the most chaotic conference in sports. Both Big 12 favorites Colorado and BYU dropped bangers to change the conference standings. The Buffs lost to a Kansas team fighting for bowl eligibility, while Arizona State wrestled the Big 12 favorite mantle from the Cougars.

After all the chaos, finding some serious locks in the College football The play-offs are a difficult task. No. No. 1 Oregon and No. 2 Ohio State should be good. No. No. 3 Texas is close, while No. 6 Notre Dame just needs a win over USC next week. Then? Everyone is in the bubble. The good news is that the bubble has plenty of room to maneuver. Here are the biggest winners and losers college football Week 13.

Winner: Notre Dame

Since losing to Northern Illinois in Week 2, Notre Dame has turned into a buzzsaw. The No. 6 Fighting Irish suppressed the No. 19 Army with 49-14. The Fighting Irish held the Black Knights to just 233 yards and 3.6 yards per carry. Notre Dame's rushing attack totaled 273 yards with a third 100-yard performance in four games for Jeremiyah Love. With all the chaos going on, Notre Dame suddenly finds itself in a great position in the CFP race and will even be in contention to become the No. 5 seed. A CFP home game is all but assured if they can handle USC next week.

Loser: Alabama

The CFP committee has forgiven some real warts on Alabama's schedule, but Week 13 should finally put an end to their curiosity about the Tide. Alabama fell 24-3 on the road to 6-5 Oklahoma in one of the Tide's worst losses of the 21st century. The loss was the most against an unranked opponent since 1998 and three was the fewest points since 2004. Alabama now has three losses for the first time since 2010.

But more than that game itself, the loss is devastating because of its impact on Alabama's season. The Crimson Tide are now out of the SEC Championship Game and will likely be eliminated from the College Football Playoff. The losses to Vanderbilt and Tennessee weren't big, but Oklahoma is inexcusable.

Coach Kalen DeBoer will now participate in his first Iron Bowl when the Tide host Auburn next week. After shocking Texas A&M in quadruple overtime, the Tigers suddenly have something to play for: bowl eligibility.

Since going 0-3 to start the year, the Gamecocks have become the hottest team in college football. Jacksonville State has won eight straight games and clinched a spot in the Conference USA Championship Game after defeating Sam Houston 21-11 in a heavyweight match. JSU rushed for 278 yards, including 177 and three touchdowns from quarterback Tyler Huff. Sam Houston's Hunter Watson rushed for 105 yards, but Jacksonville State kept the Bearkats in check. JSU coach Rich Rodriguez has won everywhere and is now 17-7 in two seasons of taking the program to FBS.

Earlier this week, news broke that UNC coach Mack Brown expects him to be back for another season in 2025 at age 74. Unfortunately, the Tar Heels didn't exactly respond. Boston College destroyed North Carolina 41-21 in a game that somehow wasn't as close as the final score. The Eagles led 17-0 and 41-7 before UNC scored two meaningless touchdowns in the final 2:09.

The Tar Heels overcame some early injuries with three straight games to make a bowl game, but the failure against Boston College will remain as UNC heads into a rivalry game against NC State. If North Carolina loses and leaves the Wolfpack in a bowl game, the chatter could quickly become unpleasant in Chapel Hill.

Nebraska is a blue blood program. It has five claimed national championships and 46 conference titles. The 'Huskers also had the longest bowl drought in power conference football until Saturday.

After defeating Wisconsin 44-25, Nebraska finally achieved the elusive sixth win. The Cornhuskers had gone 0-8 with a chance to become bowl eligible under coach Matt Rhule. Amazingly, it was the addition of offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen midseason that proved the difference. Nebraska exploded for 473 yards of offense to return to the postseason.

Loser: Ole Miss

The Rebels invested a huge amount of money into their roster in hopes of competing with the best. After beating Georgia by three scores, Ole Miss had a red carpet to the College Football Playoff if it could simply avoid tripping over its own feet. Unfortunately, that turned out to be too big a task.

Florida shocked Ole Miss 24-17 to hand the Rebels their third loss and essentially eliminate them from College Football Playoff contention. Ole Miss turned the ball over three times, including an interception of quarterback Jaxson Dart.

With the logjam of two-loss teams in college football, it's highly unlikely that Ole Miss' resume warrants an at-large CFP bid. Ole Miss had a manageable schedule and one of the most compelling playoffs in America this year. After losses to both Florida and Kentucky, it's hard to view this season as anything other than a failure.

Despite boasting some of the best talent in the country, the Buckeyes' pass rush has been maligned for inconsistent play this season. In a 38-15 win over No. 5 Indiana, the Buckeyes' defense proved its championship credentials. And specifically, the OSU pass rush took over.

Ohio State sacked Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke five times and was credited with another QB rush. Linebacker Cody Simon generated 2.5 second-level sacks and both Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau each created opportunities with stunts. Even without the stats, Ohio State made Rourke's life miserable, holding him to just 68 yards on 18 attempts.

The Buckeyes have the No. 2 defense in the country, but adding an extra layer of disruption is the difference between a serious national championship team.

Loser: Big 12 contenders

BYU and Colorado were on a collision course to the Big 12 Championship Game after starting the day as the only one-loss teams in conference play. Instead, they both lost key games, suddenly putting their Big 12 case in doubt.

The Cougars were road underdogs against Arizona State and the Sun Devils played like one. ASU took a 21-0 lead before BYU could even get on the board in a 28-23 decision, with the Cougs falling just three yards short. Likewise, Kansas jumped out to a 17-0 start in a 37-21 win over the Buffs. The Jayhawks rushed for 331 yards and got 287 yards and four touchdowns from running back Devin Neal.

At the time of publication, four teams are tied for two in the loss column in the Big 12 race: Colorado, BYU, Iowa State and Arizona State. Due to the number of possible outcomes, there is no clarity about the tiebreaker at this time. Either way, both teams lost control of their own destinies.

Winner: SMU

SMU made one of the biggest gambles in college football when it chose to join the ACC without the promise of media rights payouts for seven years. The Dallas private school has a lot of money, but that's a $200 million gap compared to its rivals. And yet the Mustangs shocked college football by becoming the first team to ever reach a conference championship game in the inaugural season of Power Four competition.

The Mustangs decimated Virginia 33-7 to reach 10 wins and become the first ACC team to clinch a spot in the title game. Quarterback Kevin Jennings had another sensational performance with 323 yards and three touchdowns, which should only strengthen his All-ACC case.

SMU won its first conference championship since getting the death penalty last season on its way out of the AAC. Now the Mustangs are two wins away from the College Football Playoff.

Winner: Florida coach Billy Napier

There were times this season when Florida looked like one of the worst teams in the entire country. With quarterback DJ Lagway out, the Gators lost 49-17 to Texas, just one game after announcing Napier would return. But after shocking No. 9 Ole Miss, the Gators are riding high.

With the win, Florida won consecutive games against ranked opponents for the first time since 2018. UF defeated then-No. 22 LSU a week ago. Additionally, Lagway is emerging as one of the young, exciting quarterbacks in college football. Napier's tenure has paid off for the first time in years and could potentially end with eight wins.