



CHARLOTTE, NC (theACC.com) Virginia senior duo Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard won the 2024-25 NCAA Division I Womens Tennis Doubles Championship on Sunday, November 24, at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas. Chervinsky and Collard defeated UCLA's team of Olivia Center and Kate Fakih 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 in the championship match to win the first NCAA Doubles title in the history of the Virginia women's tennis program. In the first year the NCAA Individual Championships were held in the fall instead of after the spring team championship, the Virginia duo won all five matches of the tournament via 10-point super tiebreakers from the third set. The Virginia doubles team contributed to the ACC's success at the NCAA Womens Tennis Championships, becoming the fourth ACC doubles team to win the championship in the past five years. Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty of North Carolina (2021), Jaeda Daniel and Nell Miller of NC State (2022) and Fiona Crawley and Carson Tanguilig of North Carolina (2023). The duo is the first individual NCAA champions for the ACC in 2024-2025. The ACC women's tennis players earned 15 ITA All-American honors in singles or doubles at the 2024-25 NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships. The full list of All-American student-athletes will be announced at the end of the 2024-2025 season, when all criteria have been met. The criteria for earning ITA All-AmericaSingles honors include: ITA All-American Singles Champion

Advance to the Round of 16 of the NCAA Singles Championships (November)

Finish in the Top 20 of the final ITA Singles Rankings (May) The criteria for earning ITA All-AmericaDoubles honors include: ITA All-American Doubles Champion

Advance to the Quarterfinals of the NCAA Doubles Championships (November)

Finish in the Top 10 of the final ITA Doubles Rankings (May)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theacc.com/news/2024/11/25/womens-tennis-national-champions-virginias-collard-and-chervinsky-win-ncaa-doubles-title.aspx

