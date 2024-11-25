Takeaways from Northwestern Hockey's dominant victory in the national title game





Northwestern put together a dominant performance in the national title game on Sunday, defeating Saint Josephs 5-0 to win its second championship in program history. Here were some of the biggest takeaways we got from the matchup. Enter Maddie Zimmer The redshirt senior proved why she was the Big Ten Player of the Year on Sunday, providing early firepower for the Wildcats. About three minutes into the first quarter, Zimmer drove into the goal circle and fired a shot that almost went in but hit the goal post. However, she redeemed herself shortly afterwards by shooting from the exact same position to give Northwestern a 1-0 lead. But that wasn't the end for Zimmer. Later in the first quarter, she fed a ball to her left to Olivia Bent-Cole, who swept the ball into the net for Northwestern's second goal of the match. Halfway through the second quarter she got the ball from a penalty corner and scored another goal. Zimmer has created offense all season with her blazing speed and dribbling ability in transition, and on Sunday she took it upon herself to score. Play Team Attack In the semifinals, the Wildcats couldn't get the offense going, with the only play being a Zimmer-to-Ashley Sessa fastbreak goal. Those two players are Northwestern's top scorers for the Wildcats, with Sessa scoring or assisting on 41 of Northwestern's 65 goals before Sunday. On Sunday, the Wildcat offense played as one cohesive unit as six players contributed points to Northwestern's five goals. Zimmer's first goal was assisted by Ilse Tromp, and on the next goal Zimmer assisted Bent-Cole. The Wildcats were also extremely efficient at taking penalty corners, converting on three of their seven chances, an improvement from going 0-for-3 on corner kicks during the semifinals. The combined team effort led to five first-half goals for the Wildcats, the most ever in a single half in a Final Four game. For a team whose many games were decided by one goal, it certainly feels good to win in one fell swoop. Defensive stops The contributions of the North West backline don't often appear on the stat sheet, but were vital to the team's victory on Sunday. NU's defense did not allow a single St. Joes goal and held the Hawks to just three shots. Hawk forward Manu Ghighliotti, who scored two goals at UNC in the semifinals, didn't get a shot until the fourth quarter. Also awarded goals to Northwestern goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz. In her final collegiate game, she scored one key save in the first quarter, a heroic performance to ride off into the sunset. Wild cats on top With two national championships in four appearances since 2021, Northwestern can rightly be called the best hockey team in America in recent years. Although the Wildcats lost to North Carolina in the last two title games, they have two titles in four appearances, compared to UNC's two titles in three appearances in four years. The program has come a long way in the last four years, from a team with just four NCAA Tournament wins between 1995 and 2020 to a team that always plays on championship weekend. Northwestern's 2024 season, which consisted of an 18-0 regular season record, a 23-1 overall record (its best record ever) and a national title, was the icing on the icing.

