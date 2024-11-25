Virginia women's tennis doubles pair wins NCAA championship – The Cavalier Daily





This week, select Cavaliers from the men's and women's teams competed in their final and premier event of the individual season, the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships. Play began at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas. November 17 and closed on Sunday. On the women's team, graduate student Sara Ziodato, junior Annabelle Xu, senior Elaine Chervinsky, senior Melodie Collard and freshman Martina Genis Salas participated. Chervinsky upset the No. 1 seed to advance to the singles quarterfinals, and most incredibly, No. 3 team Chervinsky and Collard claimed Virginia's first NCAA championship title in women's tennis. Chervinksy and Collards' championship journey began without an easy feat. The Virginia pair won their first round match against the No. 17 seeded pair from Washington, overcoming a second set loss to win 7-5, 2-6, 1-0 (7) . In the second round they delivered another exciting performance, beating a team from Georgia, also in three sets. The duo then upset a No. 5 and No. 8 North Carolina pair in the quarterfinals, earning a 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (8) win in their third straight match tiebreaker. In the semifinals, Chervinsky and Collard faced junior Rachel Gailis and senior Alicia Dudeney of Florida. After dropping the first set 1-6, they made an incredible comeback to win the second set 6-3 and rallied from 5-0 down in the match tiebreak to earn a to secure a dramatic 1-6, 6-3, 1-0 (8) victory and advance to the final for the first time in program history. Both were seniors, so it's a lot of fun for both of us to represent the team in the finals, Collard said at Saturday's press conference. I think that's personally what I'm most proud of. It means a lot to us. With a whopping four straight tiebreaker wins in a row, Chervinsky and Collard faced UCLA's fifth- and eighth-seeded freshman pair of Olivia Center and Kate Fakih. After losing a tight first set, Chervinsky and Collard regrouped to take the second and third steadily and handily, winning the first championship match in women's tennis in Virginia, 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (5 ). Genis Salas and Xu had a solid doubles match. They upset a pair of Texas Tech in the round of 32, but then fell in a close two-set match to a No. 18 pair of Auburn. In singles, Ziodato lost in the first round and Xu fell in the second round. In addition to her doubles championship, Chervinsky also achieved a notable victory in singles. She defeated the No. 1 seed in the round of 16, Texas A&M senior Mary Stoiana, 6-3, 6-0, but lost in the quarterfinals. On the men's team, sophomore Dylan Dietrich started Tuesday with a straight-sets victory over Denver senior Daniel Sancho Arbizu. In the round of 32, he faced No. 8 Ohio State, and despite trailing 5–1 in the first set, Dietrich eventually fell 6–7 (1), 6–0, 6–1. Virginia's historic performance at the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships solidifies the program's dominance, especially for the Cavalier women. Chervinsky and Collard's triumph in securing the program's first-ever doubles title, combined with impressive individual performances from both teams, showcases the Cavaliers' unparalleled prowess. This unforgettable run sets the stage for what will be a very exciting spring season, but for now the team can reflect on the meaning of the championship victory. “I am so proud to be a part of Virginia and represent them,” Collard said

