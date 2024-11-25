Saint Anselm wins the 2024 NCAA DII hockey championship





Saint Anselm won their first NCAA DII field hockey championship title in 2024 against Kutztown, 1-0. Head coach Carolyn King-Robitaille guided the Hawks to victory in an overtime showdown at Saints Field in Gaffney, South Carolina. 2024 NCAA DII Hockey Tournament Bracket Click or tap here for the 2024 interactive bracket 2024 NCAA DII Hockey Scores First round Saturday November 16th Semi-finals Friday November 22 National Championship Sunday November 24th 2024 NCAA DII Hockey Schedule Show selection: Monday, November 11 at 3pm ET on NCAA.com

Monday, November 11 at 3pm ET on NCAA.com First round: Saturday November 16th

Saturday November 16th Semi-finals: Friday, November 22 at 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM ET on NCAA.com

Friday, November 22 at 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM ET on NCAA.com National Championship: Sunday, November 24 at 1pm on NCAA.com Championship history Below is the complete history of the DII Field Hockey Championship since 1981. St. Anselm earned their first championship victory over Kutztown in 2024, 1-0 in overtime. Year Champion (record) Coach Scoring Second place Location 2024 St. Anselm (17-6) Carolyn King-Robitaille 1-0 (OT) Kutztown Gaffney, S.C 2023 Kutztown (19-3) Marci Scheuing 2-1 East Stroudsburg Manchester, N.H 2022 East Stroudsburg (20-2) Sandy Miller 1-0 Shippensburg Renton, Wash. 2021 Shippensburg Tara Zollinger 3-0 West Chester Millersville 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 — — — — 2019 West Chester (20-1) Amy Cohen 2-1 Saint Anselm Millersville 2018 Shippensburg (19-4) Tara Zollinger 1-0 (OT) East Stroudsburg Pittsburgh 2017 Shippensburg (17-4) Tara Zollinger 4-1 LIU post Louisville 2016 Shippensburg (20-3) Bertie Landes 2-1 LIU post Stonehill 2015 East Stroudsburg (18-3) Sandy Miller 1-0 Merrimack Bloomsburg 2014 Millersville (20-3) Shelly Behrens 1-0 LIU post Louisville 2013 Shippensburg (20-1) Bertie Landes 2-1 (OT) LIU post Old rule 2012 West Chester (20-2) Amy Cohen 5-0 Massa-Lowell Massa-Lowell 2011 West Chester (17-4) Amy Cohen 2-1 Massa-Lowell Bloomsburg 2010 Massa-Lowell (24-0) Shannon Hlebichuk 1-0 Shippensburg Bellarmin 2009 Bloomsburg (22-1) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 Massa-Lowell Stonehill 2008 Bloomsburg (23-1) Jan Hutchinson 6-2 Massa-Lowell Bloomsburg 2007 Bloomsburg (21-4) Jan Hutchinson 5-2 Massa-Lowell Massa-Lowell 2006 Bloomsburg (24-0) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Bentley Pensacola, FL. 2005 Massa-Lowell (20-3) Shannon Hlebichuk 2-1 (2ot)* Bloomsburg Shippensburg 2004 Bloomsburg (21-3) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 (among others) Bentley Massa-Lowell 2003 Bloomsburg (22-2) Jan Hutchinson 4-1 Massa-Lowell Massa-Lowell 2002 Bloomsburg (21-0) Jan Hutchinson 5-0 Bentley Castle Haven 2001 Bentley (22-1) Kelly McGowan 4-2 East Stroudsburg Bentley 2000 Sluis Haven (21-2) Pat Rudy 2-0 Bentley Castle Haven 1999 Bloomsburg (19-0) Jan Hutchinson 2-0 Bentley Bloomsburg 1998 Bloomsburg (21-1) Jan Hutchinson 4-3 (among others) Castle Haven Castle Haven 1997 Bloomsburg (20-3) Jan Hutchinson 2-0 Kutztown Bloomsburg 1996 Bloomsburg (19-2) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Castle Haven Castle Haven 1995 Sluis Haven (20-0) Sharon Taylor 1-0 Bloomsburg Castle Haven 1994 Sluis Haven (18-2) Sharon Taylor 2-1 Bloomsburg Castle Haven 1993 Bloomsburg (16-2-1) Jan Hutchinson 2-1 (2ot)* Castle Haven Bloomsburg 1992 Sluis Haven (15-5-1) Sharon Taylor 3-1 Bloomsburg Castle Haven 1983 Bloomsburg (16-2-1) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Castle Haven Castle Haven 1982 Sluis Haven (16-1) Sharon Taylor 4-1 Bloomsburg Bloomsburg 1981 Pfeiffer (9-4) Ellen Briggs 5-3 Bentley Pfeiffer How to watch, watch and predict the 2024 DII Hockey Championship Kutztown and Saint Anselm will compete for the 2024 DII National Hockey Championship. Here's everything you need to know. READ MORE Northwestern wins the 2024 NCAA DI field hockey championship Northwestern captured its second title in four years after defeating Saint Joesph's in the 2024 national championship READ MORE Higgins sisters bonded over hockey despite playing at different NESCAC schools The Higgins sisters balance sibling rivalry and deep family bonds as standout hockey players for rival NESCAC teams, creating cherished memories both on and off the field. READ MORE

