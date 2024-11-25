More exchanges between China and the US wanted – World

Representatives from various walks of life from China and the United States have expressed their hopes for strengthening people-to-people exchanges to encourage friendship and promote mutual understanding amid geopolitical obstacles.

Participants in an annual dialogue between the two countries expressed their ambition to effectively promote engagement between the two peoples to help stabilize bilateral ties and promote friendly cooperation.

Da Wei, professor and director of the Center for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University, said people-to-people exchanges not only enhance mutual understanding, but also help build long-term trust and friendship, which will provide a solid foundation for the stable development of bilateral relations.

If exchanges between people from both sides could continue when bilateral ties face setbacks, the foundation of the China-US relationship could be maintained, he said, citing examples such as continued student exchanges and tourism.

People-to-people exchanges can help improve trade, political, diplomatic and security relations, although this requires certain conditions, he said.

During a recent meeting between President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden in Lima, Peru, Xi emphasized that China-US relations should always promote the well-being of the two peoples and bring them closer together.

The China-US People's Dialogue, jointly organized by the National Committee on US-China Relations and the Center for International Security and Strategy of Tsinghua University, last week invited participants from academia, business, the arts, sports and other areas to have discussions on different topics. .

Stephen Orlins, chairman of the National Committee on US-China Relations, emphasized that people-to-people relations are the foundation of US-China ties.

The Chinese hosting of the US table tennis team in 1971 and the US hosting of the Chinese table tennis team in 1972 fundamentally changed their perception of each other, putting the US and China on a trajectory for 52 years.

“What we need to think about is how we can strengthen that, how we can ensure that we can continue this in difficult times, because the policy will change, and ultimately it is the people who determine what the policy should be. That is what we have to keep in mind,” he said.

David Moser, associate professor of foreign languages ​​at Beijing Capital Normal University, said: 'In this digital age, we have so much information, but because the information lacks context, it can sometimes be even more dangerous than useful. I think we need human-to-human contact here.

“We need to bring more Americans or people from any country here because there are so many misconceptions, because Americans don't see everyday life in China in their media. They have no idea what it's like and they actually have no idea what Chinese culture is like.”

In November last year, China announced it would host 50,000 American students for study and exchange programs in the country over the next five years, as part of an effort to boost people-to-people exchanges, especially among young people.

At least 60 China-US youth exchange events were held in 20 provincial-level regions in China in the first half of this year, according to a report released in July by Beijing-based think tank Center for China and Globalization.

Li Cheng, professor of political science and founding director of the Center on Contemporary China and the World at the University of Hong Kong, emphasized the role of youth in promoting China-US relations.

Li cited statistics indicating that US people in their 20s and 30s generally had relatively friendly attitudes toward China over the past decade, and that young Chinese also felt more confident in their views of the US , Xinhua News Agency reported.

Jeffrey S. Lehman, vice chancellor of New York University Shanghai, said youth exchange programs not only help fuel American teenagers' enthusiasm for learning about China, but also lay the foundation for their future in-depth study and life in China. which will promote interaction.