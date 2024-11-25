NCAA Champion! Michael Zheng wins Columbia's first singles title of the NCAA Championships era





WACO, Texas Columbia men's tennis junior and three-time All-American Michael Zheng leaves Waco with the NCAA singles title after defeating Michigan State's Ozan Baris 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 to claim the singles title Sunday afternoon. Zheng is Columbia's first NCAA singles champion of the modern era and is the first Lion to win a singles title since Robert LeRoy won the title in both 1904 and 1906. Zheng is the first men's singles champion of an Ivy League school since Lucien Williams (Yale) won a title in 1922. “Honestly, it's a huge relief,” Zheng said as he returned from his second-place finish earlier this year at the NCAA championships in the spring to winning the NCAA singles title this fall. “It feels great to finally get it done and win the title for myself and Columbia.” Zheng forced multiple breaks in the first set to help him to a 6-2 victory in the first set. Zheng forced the first break of the match when he came back from 0-30 down and won the 40-40 point to go up 2-1. Baris followed with a break before Zheng forced another break to go up, 3-2. Zheng was able to hold serve and took advantage of a Baris error on the deuce point to build a 5–2 lead. Zheng served out the first set and closed the first set with the 6-2 victory. Baris came back to take the second set, 6-4, and forced a third set to determine the singles champion. Zheng took advantage of a break to lead 4-3 about halfway through the second set. Baris then used a break to save again, 4-4. Baris took the next two games, including another break, to win the second set 6-4. Zheng got to work early in the third set and forced a break to take an early 2-0 lead. Zheng held serve through the third set, forcing another break along the way to become the NCAA men's singles champion. “I knew it would be a tough match today,” Zheng said. “I knew (Ozan) really wanted it and that he was going to come out and do his best. I kind of did the same thing. I thought, I'm just going to make this third set as tough as possible. I'm glad I did it.” THE LIONS FOLLOW Stay up to date on all things Columbia Men's Tennis by following the Lions on X (@CULionsMTEN), Instagram (@culionsmten) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaAthletics).

