Day 4 updates from Perth, Marnus Labuschagne review, video, highlights

Travis Head has given Australia something to celebrate after three tough days at the Perth Stadium, scoring a half-century in return to delay India's win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener.

Chasing an unlikely target of 534 points for victory, Australia were 5-104 at lunch on day four, with Head (63*) and hometown hero Mitchell Marsh (5*) unbeaten in the middle.

Resuming day four at 3-12, Australia's morning got off to a terrible start as opener Usman Khawaja threw his wicket away for 4. The left-hander hit a short ball from Indian fast Mohammed Siraj into the Perth skyline, with wicketkeeper Rishabh. Pants settle under the chance.

The volatile card game caused a lot of problems for Steve Smith, who was knocked out by a length throw that hit him close to the chest. At the other end, Head survived a marginal LBW call against Siraj, saved by Umpire's Call after Hawkeye suggested the ball might have clipped the leg stump.

Head launched a trademark counter-attack, cutting India's bowlers through point when the width was offered, combining with Smith for a 62-run partnership for the fifth wicket. The touring quicks pepper Head with bumpers and purposeful Smiths front pad, hoping to exploit apparent weaknesses.

Siraj returned to the attack and removed Smith for 17 with an absolute peach that snapped away at a good length and kissed the outside edge.

DAY FOUR EXAMPLE

Australia will resume on day four and will need a miracle to prevent India from taking a 1-0 series lead after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli knocked the hosts out of the first Test match in Perth.

Australia are 3-12 in the second innings and trail by as many as 522 runs, with Usman Khawaja (3) and Steve Smith (0) on the boundary.

Jasprit Bumrah is 2-1 after his first innings, five-wicket bites, including the scalp of Nathan McSweeney for a duck and Marnus Labuschagne for 3, while Mohammed Siraj is 1-7 after knocking out Australian captain and nightwatchman Pat Cummins.

Australia are also unrated after Labuschagne took one to the sheds after being trapped plumb LBW.

Speaking on Fox Cricket, Adam Gilchrist said the review added insult to injury.

Others were far less subdued, piling the heat on Labuschagne, who was also out for 2 off 52 balls in the first innings, criticized for his negative bowling tactics and dismissed for single-figure scores in seven of his past eight. Test innings.

Day three belonged to Jaiswal, who hit 15 fours and three sixes in his 161, and Kohli, who posted eight fours and two sixes in his unbeaten drought-breaking century.

Day three was an exciting day's cricket, Gilchrist said.

India showed up with a strong lead and on day three they rammed that house with stumps.

It was drama until the very last ball. Bumrah came out with a new ball in hand and a lead of 534 and he made an immediate impact.

Ravi Shastri praised the Indian bowlers for piling the pressure on the Australian top order late in the day.

They attacked the stumps, Shastri said.

They would have realized that there are cracks in the surface and wasted no time in zeroing the stumps.

That kept McSweeney down, who was a bit unlucky, but the Indians were on target.

I thought Pat Cummins came out a little too early with 20 to 25 minutes to go as night watchman.

Siraj stands out and then this is a big one, Marnus Labuschagne misjudges it all and again it is Bumrah.

You can't afford to forgo these kinds of deliveries when the recovery is variable and Australia has obviously paid the price.

But what a last half hour of cricket. Three wickets down and still trailing by 521. India in the driver's seat.

Gilchrist believes that the day belonged to the young soldier Jaiswal who put his armies to the sword.

But we go back to earlier today and a man we already talked about because he was 90 and not out overnight, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who got his fourth Test match century and all on the back of a duck came in the first innings. He quickly learned what kind of moment this was.

Australian opening legend David Warner was all praise for Jaiswal, who has truly emerged as a star of world cricket.

That's a great moment for him right there, Warner said.

He came to Australia and didn't trouble the scorers in the first innings. But to bring up the 100. You said Ravi on the back pages at home, a future star there.

Look at that. Also a beautiful moment for him and his family. He is a special, special talent and is in good company alongside KL Rahul with a lot of experience. But the emotions out there were very high.

However, Gilchrist believes the back end of day three belonged to veteran Kohli, who silenced his critics with a majestic century.

A future star and a star on the rise and a player next to him when he came to the point and a player he has admired in a star that has been around for over 13 years with Virat Kohli, Gilchrist said.

It was a bit of a dry spell by his lofty standards. But this was a great moment when he was able to bring up his century of Ravi and he celebrated it in style and paid emotional tribute to his family.

Shastri believes Kohli's chanceless ton helped set up the series for India.

What a liberation this is to reach 100, Shastri said.

The monkey is off his back. He came here under enormous pressure and was told again and again what he has done over the past two years and what his batting average is.

But people forget that when it comes to the big stage, the big boys arrive and the king is back in his territory and he hits like a king.

He looked good from the start today from the moment he came to bat. The feet moved, the balance was good. He let the ball hit the bat.

This is something special for him. Two test matches in Perth. Two hundred and seven hundred in Australia.

I doubt any foreign player who has come to this country in the last 15 years has even come close to that kind of performance.

Australia have it all to do with two days to salvage the first Test, but India look almost certain to lead 1-0 in the best of five series.

The crown still fits on the king's head, Gilchrist said.

A fascinating day three of cricket. Australia 521 is in arrears. Seven second innings wickets in hand. Don't miss day four.