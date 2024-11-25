Where is ASU football ranked? The Sun Devils are moving up





Last week, the Arizona State football team earned a No. 21 ranking in the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings, putting it in the mix for the first time this season. On Sunday, the Associated Press and American LBM (coaches) polls saw ASU take a significant step. The Sun Devils (9-2, 6-2) defeated a straight foe for the second straight week on Saturday afternoon, downing No. 14 Brigham Young 28-23 in front of a sellout crowd at Mountain America Stadium. Last week, ASU was ranked No. 21 in the AP rankings and No. 22, just behind Iowa State in the American LBM poll. Where does ASU football rank in the AP Poll and the American LBM Coaches Poll? How far did the Solar Devils go up? After seven of the Top 25 teams lost, ASU rose to No. 15 in the American LBM (coaches) poll and all the way to No. 14 in the AP poll, one behind Alabama. Oregon, Ohio State, Texas and Penn State make up the top four in both polls. Arizona State's Cam Skattebo:explains the in-game autograph session that led to a penalty In addition to BYU, among the teams for ASU that lost were No. 15 Texas A&M (against Auburn), No. 16 Colorado (against Kansas) and No. 19 Army (against Notre Dame). The AP poll puts Notre Dame at No. 5, followed by Georgia, Tennessee, Miami and SMU. Indiana, Boise State and Clemson round out the top 12, with Alabama No. 13 and ASU next. Mississippi, South Carolina, Iowa State, Tulane, BYU, Texas A&M finish in the top 20, with Nos. 21-25 being UNLV, Illinois, Colorado, Missouri and Army. A wild weekend ended with ASU, BYU, Colorado and Iowa State tied for first place, all at 6-2 in the conference and seeking a berth in the Big 12 title game on December 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas . Of course, the national polls coming out on Sunday are just for bragging rights. What matters is the CFP rankings, which are released every Tuesday, with the last, including the 12-team playoffs, being revealed on December 8.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/college/asu/2024/11/24/where-is-asu-football-ranked-college-football-playoff-big-12/76540843007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

