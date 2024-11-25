China captures the singles titles at the 2024 WTT Finals





Wang Chuqin (L) and Wang Manyu of China pose for photos during the World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals Fukuoka 2024 in Kitakyushu, Japan, November 24, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

KITAKYUSHU, Japan – The 2024 World Table Tennis Finals (WTT) saw China's Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu claim the men's and women's singles titles respectively here on Sunday. In the men's singles final, world No. 1 Wang Chuqin faced Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto in a highly anticipated match. The two had previously met in the men's singles final of the 2022 WTT Cup Finals, where Wang emerged victorious with a 4-2 win. Wang started the match with a flawless opening game, scoring 10 straight points and winning the match 11-2. Although Harimoto regained his rhythm in the second game, he struggled to gain a foothold against Wang's relentless attack and lost 11–8. Wang kept his momentum and won the next two games 11-7 and 11-5 for a 4-0 win. This is Wang's third consecutive men's singles title at the WTT Finals, following victories in the 2022 and 2023 WTT Cup Finals. After the match, Wang expressed his surprise at his performance. “I didn't have high expectations coming into this tournament, and I don't think Harimoto expected me to play at this level either,” he said. Wang noted that the tournament had strengthened his determination and boosted his self-confidence. The women's singles final featured an intense, all-Chinese battle between Wang Manyu and Chen Xingtong. The pair have faced each other four times this season, with Wang winning all their previous encounters. In a tightly contested match, the two traded games throughout the first six games, showcasing their abilities in long rallies and quick exchanges. In the decisive seventh game, the score was tied at 5-5 before Wang seized the momentum with aggressive serves to gain a crucial lead. She then scored consecutive points to finish the match 11–5 and clinch the title with a 4–3 win. This is Wang Manyu's first WTT Finals women's singles championship. “I prepared myself for a tough battle, and it really came down to the last moments. It was not easy at all, and the moment I won was both a liberation and a joy,” said Wang Manyu. Reflecting on the past year, she added: “I feel that I have grown not only in table tennis, but also by experiencing things outside the sport. These experiences have broadened my perspective and will help me in my career.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202411/25/WS6743d74ba310f1265a1cf5ca.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos