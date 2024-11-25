Josh Hazlewood's comments point to a divided Australian team, says Adam Gilchrist





These comments were probably not justified, [but] I don't think there is a gap, Warner said. In the English team Broady [Stuart Broad] or Jimmy [Anderson] Maybe after a long day it has come loose and you can start pointing fingers, but I don't think there is a gap. Vaughan, however, was stronger on the matter, expressing surprise at Hazlewood's comments. I have to admit I'm baffled by that, Vaughan said on Fox Cricket. Josh Hazlewood is a great bowler and a great team member. Publicly, I have never heard an Australian come out and sort of divide the camp into batters and bowlers. Loading There are 11 batters. That will never change. Each player must hit. There are two days left in the Test match. It's a gamble, a huge opportunity for Australia to get something out of this game, but to see a player publicly say, 'I'm thinking about the next game before this game is over'. [is surprising]. I've never seen that from an Australian player. Basically every player, all over the world. Former India coach Shastri said Hazlewood's comments suggested mental cracks have appeared in the Australian team. What the Indian dressing room will think when they hear something like that is that we know there are some cracks on the pitch but there are also some mental cracks in the opposition, Shastri said. I've been in Australia for 30-40 years and I think this is the first time an Indian team has felt that they are, you know what, better than the opponents in their own backyard. I don't think any Indian team has ever thought like that. In the history of Test cricket, Australia's top four have never scored fewer runs in a match. The 29 runs made by McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Pat Cummins (nightwatchman in the second innings) are worse than the 38 made by Australia's top four in both innings of an 1888 Test in Manchester. India's second-innings total was the highest by a visiting team in Australia since 2019. Sports news, results and expert commentary. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

