Pineapple Hill: the ultimate track experience at Brisbane International





For those looking for an experience that combines live tennis with a touch of luxury, look no further than Pineapple Hilla's brand new premium experience space at Brisbane International, presented by Evie. This exclusive offering will redefine how fans enjoy the summer of tennis, combining on-court action, a gourmet menu and premium benefits in one unforgettable package. Pineapple Hill is not your typical hospitality option. Located in the heart of Pat Rafter Arena, this courtside paradise offers an unparalleled view of the action. It is designed for groups of two to twelve people, with each session promising a venue for world-class tennis, complemented by a first-class food and drink service. With stylish décor and an atmosphere that exudes sophistication, Pineapple Hill is tailor-made for those who want to experience Brisbane International from a completely new perspective. The mix of high-end comfort and premium seating guarantees a fantastic tennis experience, whether you're here during the day or enjoying a nighttime session. What really sets Pineapple Hill apart is its all-inclusive nature. Guests will enjoy a seamless experience with a beverage package that keeps the refreshments flowing, plus an extensive menu designed to enhance the event experience and make every moment unforgettable. But the luxury doesn't end there. The experience includes premium benefits such as a welcome basket with a unique gift, steward service to attend to your every need and premium parking to take the stress out of finding a spot. Pineapple Hill is more than just a premium seat: it's a complete experience. Whether you're entertaining clients, celebrating with friends or simply enjoying a day out, Pineapple Hill promises to take your Brisbane International 2025 experience to the next level. Seats at Pineapple Hill are currently being sold, and with limited availability, this is an experience you won't want to miss. Secure your spot today and prepare for the summer job experience. Other premium areas to enjoy the summer of tennis at Brisbane International, presented by Evie, are also included Champions clubanother all-inclusive package option with a delicious menu and beverage package that allows you and your guests to enjoy the action at Pat Rafter Arena. Premium suites and lounges And boxes at the court are also available for most sessions where you have the option to personalize your menu and drink packages for you and your guests. Don't miss this opportunity to experience Brisbane International in style. For more information, including prices and how to book these premium experience spaces, view our Premium Experiences brochure here. We look forward to welcoming you to this NEW and exciting space during the tennis summer! Stay up to date with all things Brisbane International by following @BrisbaneInternational on social media. Want to know more about your Premium Experience Package? Read more here. TICKETS: Brisbane International 2025

