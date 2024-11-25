Obituaries: Hales; Hicks; Wilson – Casper, WY Oil City News

Mary Watson Hales: 1930 – 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the Hales family announces the death of Mary Hales, 94, of Casper, Wyoming. She was never afraid of a good fight and stood strong until the early morning of November 21, 2024, when she passed away peacefully at Central Wyoming Hospice.

Born into a very different world on September 16, 1930, in St. Joseph, Missouri, Mary recognized early on that her privilege carried a special obligation to encourage and develop those around her. Endlessly energetic and cheerful, she found the perfect platform with the Girl Scouts. After graduating from Park College in 1952 with a degree in political science, she served as a camp counselor at the Flying G Ranch in Colorado. After two summers there, she signed with the Wyoming Girl Scout Council as a professional field director in Casper. She met and married Bill Hales Jr., son of Ruth V. Hales, a Boy Scout mentor, in 1954. There is a beautiful display of the family's four generations of shared scouting history at Casper College. Mary's four children grew up with KP charts, songs and campfires. Mary ended her scouting career in 1957 when she accompanied a group of young women to Europe for an international encampment and multi-week tour of France, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland, where Our Chalet is located.

With the Scouts as a solid springboard for community service, Mary began a life of service. She served on numerous boards and committees, including the Casper Zoning Board of Adjustment for 10 years, and Planned Parenthood, also for 10 years. She could regularly be found attending and supporting groups as varied as the League of Women Voters, Casper Symphony, Friends of the Library, and the Committee on Foreign Relations. She was a 50-year-old cancer survivor.

As her love for advocacy continued to develop, she found her true home in politics and the Democratic Party. Hales' dining room table was often littered with campaign literature, envelopes to be filled and stickers to be applied. She served as secretary of the state Democratic Party, served as a county and state committee member, and was a delegate to numerous state conventions. Nationally, she was a delegate to two Democratic National Conventions that ushered in the Barack Obama era. In 2008, she was appointed to the Wyoming State Legislature to fill a vacated two-year term in House District 36. Her daughter Sally told her it was her honorary PHD. She took the trouble and filled her hotel room in Cheyenne with several tables of bills, information packets and legislative committee calendars. We were very proud of her service. This was ended by her defeat after a courageous re-election campaign in 2010. Dismayed by the changing tide in cooperative politics, she continued to work with advocacy groups at local and national levels to support quality healthcare, women's rights and social justice.

Intertwined with her advocacy work was a long, successful 30-year career as a real estate agent. She worked primarily through Stratton Real Estate for 18 years, held a broker's license, was a graduate of the Realtors Institute and was a Certified Residential Specialist. She helped many Casperites purchase homes for the first time, and prided herself on her 80% return on investment and referrals.

There is an amusing certificate from 1951 awarding Mary a Park College letter for badminton skills. When she wasn't attending a committee meeting, serving as an election judge, or campaigning, she was attending a favorite athletic activity. We waved her away from the dining room table for volleyball leagues, golf tournaments, and tennis matches. Her table tennis career with the Casper Seniors is legendary. Her support of local sports teams was true. She encouraged her children to follow in her footsteps and supported them during their many athletic meets at school and with the Casper Mountain Racers.

She is survived by her brother, John Watson, of St. Joseph, Missouri; children: Sally Hales of Sheridan, Wyoming, Ruth Stadler (Jim) of Littleton, Colorado, Tom Hales (Susie) of Eden, Utah, and Amy Boyd (Matt) of Castle Rock, Colorado. Additional survivors include grandchildren, Grace Boyd and Jane Boyd of Colorado; nephews, John Watson, Jr. from Missouri; and cousins, Robby Baker of Colorado and Don Baker of Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

The family gratefully acknowledges the support, kindness and compassion of the staff and volunteers of Central Wyoming Transitions and Hospice. We are forever indebted. And thanks to the many friends (her local family) who faithfully kept her going during her ongoing illness. We are blessed to have known each of you.

Services will be held on Friday, December 6 at 1:30 PM at the Newcomer Funeral Home

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest donations to Central Wyoming Hospice, Planned Parenthood or an advocacy organization of your choice.

Joshua AllenHicks: 1980 – 2024

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son Josh.

Josh was born on September 25, 1980 in Douglas, Wyoming and spent most of his life in Casper. Josh passed away unexpectedly at the age of 44 on November 17, 2024.

Josh loved the outdoors and had a wandering hippie soul. He enjoyed meeting and talking to all the new people he met during his travels. His life was full of adventures and creativity. He loved building something from everything. His time was over far too soon and he will be greatly missed.

Josh is survived by his father, Mike Hicks; mother, Mary Hicks; sister, Tanya Townsend; brother-in-law, Rebel Townsend; niece, Chasity Townsend; daughter, Echo Hicks; son, Christopher Hicks; and numerous aunts/cousins.

Per Josh's wishes, there will be no services.

Nancy Sue Wilson: 1946 – 2024

Nancy, 78, of Bullhead City, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2024 in the comfort of her home.

Nancy was born in Weston, Missouri, to Catherine and Elvin Searcy. Weston was Nancy's home and grew up with her parents and two brothers. She went to school there and lived on the family's tobacco farm. Nancy met the love of her life, Clarence Wilson, in 1967 in Atchison, Kansas. The two moved to Wyoming in 1968, where they started their family and had two sons: Jamal Jamie and Steve. They were married for 51 years. Nancy worked several jobs before starting her career as a bakery associate at Albertsons in 1992.

Nancy's hobbies included fishing, spending time with family, game nights, crossword puzzles, word searches, cooking, and watching game and crime shows. Nancy officially retired in 2010, where she celebrated with all her closest people. Nancy enjoyed her retirement immensely. She spent endless time fishing with Clarence, and also spent time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In 2014, the two moved to Bullhead City, Arizona, where Nancy made many friends. She spent time traveling and visiting several family members after Clarence passed away in 2018. Her final destination was Bullhead City, Arizona, where she lived for about a year before passing away on November 10, 2024.

Nancy is survived by her sons, Jamie Jamal (Tony) Wilson and Steve (Candi) Wilson; grandchildren: Ashton, Sade, Phoenix, Ariel, Nathaniel, Joshua; great-grandchildren: Aaliyah, Avaiyah, Rhealyn, Laiton and Bristol. Many other family members also survive her. Nancy was preceded in death by Clarence Wilson; her parents; and her brothers, Alfred and Donald Searcy. Services will take place at a later date.

