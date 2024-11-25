New Delhi [India],: Several cricket stars took to social media with applause as star Indian batsman Virat Kohli scored his 81st international century against Australia in the inaugural Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday. “Ab bohot shikar hone waale hai…”: Cricket fraternity reacts to Virat's 81st international ton

Virat smashed his first Test century in SENA conditions in almost six years, breaking the Testton curse in Perth with an unbeaten knock, playing plenty of 'Vintage Kohli' shots. His last ton in SENA came in Australia in December 2018, at the same location

South African batting legend AB de Villiers called X after his century Virat the 'greatest of all time'.

Former Indian middle-order batsman Suresh Raina also praised Virat for another “masterclass” and called him one of the greatest players in the game.

“Virat Kohli delivers another masterclass from @imVkohli, scoring a stunning century in Perth in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy! His consistency, determination and ability to perform under pressure are a reminder of why he is one of the greatest to ever play in played the game. #ViratKohli #BGT2024,” Raina tweeted.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, the Test debutant who batted alongside Virat during his century, was also ecstatic to realize his dream of batting alongside his idol and seeing him score a century.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also said that Virat should never be left out.

“He loves batting in Oz… Very ominous for the rest of the series now that @imVkohli has found form… #AUSvINDIA,” Vaughan tweeted.

Former Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami also posted that Virat has reminded everyone that “King is far from done”.

“To all those who have ruled him out, @imVkohli proves once again that the king is far from done. Century #81 and counting #ViratKohli #BGT2025 #INDvsAUS,” Jhulan tweeted.

With a Test century after more than 500 days, Virat finally roared back to form in an area where he thrives most, Australia, where he broke several records and added much to his legacy as a visiting batsman.

After the century, Virat said, “Anushka has been by my side through thick and thin. She knows everything that happens behind the scenes, what happens in the mind when you don't play so well, you make a few. I just wanted contributing to the team's cause, I don't just want to sit around, I'm proud to perform for the country, it feels great, having her here makes it more special.”

During the match, Virat scored an unbeaten 100 in 143 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. His runs had a strike rate of 69.93. After scoring the century, Virat felt relieved as he raised his bat above his head.

Now, Virat has scored his 81st international century and continues his chase of idol Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries. This is also his 30th Test century. Now, in 119 matches, Virat has scored 9,145 runs at an average of 48.13, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties. His best score is 254*.

With 54 List A centuries, nine T20 centuries and 37 first-class centuries, Virat has completed 100 centuries in professional cricket.

Virat has also become the seventh player to complete 2,000 runs in the history of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In 26 BGT matches, he scored 2,147 centuries at an average of 48.79, including nine centuries and five fifties. His best score is 186.

This is Virat's seventh Test century in Australia, the most by an Indian batsman, as he has now overtaken Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored six Test tons in Australia. He has also equaled England's Wally Hammond for the second most centuries in Tests in Australia. Australia's most Test centuries belong to England's Jack Hobbs, with nine tons.

In Tests in Australia, Virat has scored 1,457 runs at an average of 56.03, with seven centuries and four fifties. His best score is 169.

This is Virat's 12th international century in Australia, the most by any batsman. He has scored 3,531 runs in 43 matches and 55 innings at an average of 56.95 in Australia, with 12 centuries and 19 fifties and a best score of 169.

He is tied with Sunil Gavaskar for the most Test hundreds in an away game for India.

He has also equaled Sachin Tendulkar's tally of nine centuries against Australia for joint third in Tests against an opponent for India. The most Test hundreds against an opponent for India belongs to Sunil Gavaskar, who has 13 centuries against West Indies.

In the match, India won the toss and chose to bat first. India were bowled out for just 150 runs with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant playing crucial knocks to form a crucial 48-run sixth wicket stand.

Josh Hazlewood was the bowlers' choice for Australia, with skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc getting two wickets each.

Australia's response was even worse and at one point they were reduced to 79/9. However, Mitchell Starc and Alex Carey took the Aussies to 104 points, giving India a 46-point lead.

Jasprit Bumrah was the best bowler for India, taking 5/30 in 18 overs. Harshit Rana also impressed on debut with a spell of 3/48.

In their second innings, India extended their lead immensely. There was an opening stand of 201 runs between KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal also had a nice stand of 74 runs with Devdutt Padikkal. Later, he succumbed to Mitchell Marsh for 161 in 297 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes. An 89-run stand between Virat and Washington Sundar and a 77-run stand with Virat and Nitish Kumar Reddy pushed India to 487/6. India led by 533 runs, giving the Aussies a mammoth 534 runs to win.

Nathan Lyon was the bowlers' choice for Australia. Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood got a wicket each.

At the end of the day's play, Australia were 12/3 with Bumrah striking twice and Mohammed Siraj getting one.

