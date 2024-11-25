PRAIRIE VIEWTexas (November 24, 2024) – Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) announced today that head football coach Leonard McDowells has been signed shall not be renewed. McDowell has been head coach of the Panthers since 2022.

PVAMU athletic director Anton Goff thanked McDowell for his leadership and guidance the universities student-athletes over the past three seasons, stating that Coach McDowell's dedication to helping our student-athletes succeed in life, both personally and professionally, is admirable and a true reflection of his character.

Looking ahead, Goff said the AndThe diversity priority will be identifying a head coach who has the vision and leadership skills to take the program to the next level. SWAC and FCS football.

PVAMU will immediately begin a national search for its next head football coach. Assistant head coach Ashton Green will assume the duties of head coach in the interim.

