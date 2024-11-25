Jannik Sinner conquers Davis Cup crown for Italy | ATP tour

Match report

Sinner takes the Davis Cup crown for Italy to cap off a standout 2024 season

Number 1 in the world beats the Netherlands Greek Spoor after Berrettini's victory

November 24, 2024

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for ITF Jannik Sinner will lift the Davis Cup trophy together with his Italian teammates in Malaga on Sunday.

By Andy West

Jannik Sinner rounded off his wonderful year in typically cool and collected fashion on Sunday in Malaga.

The number 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings defeated Tallon Greek Spoor 7-6(2), 6-2 to seal the second consecutive Davis Cup title for Italy. After Matteo Berrettini previously defeated Botic van de Zandschulp, Sinner's victory completed a 2-0 victory for his country against the Netherlands and capped another year in which Italian tennis has enjoyed significant success across the board.

It was a great year. “I am very proud of the whole team,” Sinner said. A lot of work has gone into it and I am very happy to have this trophy in my hands again. It was a very difficult day today, because anything can happen.

Sinner saved the only two break points of the opening set against Greek Spoor, before taking them in a tiebreak. In the second set, he responded to letting an early break lead slip away by reeling off four consecutive games at 2-2, clinching a 91st-minute victory and sparking ecstatic celebrations among his teammates.

Australian Open, US Open and Nitto ATP Finals champion Sinner finished his 2024 season with a 73-6 singles record, according to the Infosys ATP Stats Win/Loss Index, the highest record by an ATP Tour player since Andy Murray's 78 in 2016. The 23-year-old won his last fourteen tour-level matches of the season, dropping just one set in that series.

Earlier, Berrettini defeated Van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2 to put his country 1-0 ahead against a Dutch team playing in the first Davis Cup final. After a hard-fought opening, Berrettini won nine of eleven games from 3-4 in the first set and improved to 5-0 in his Lexus ATP Head2Head series with the Dutchman.

I'm just so happy. Last year I was clearly here to support the team, and this year I brought some points to the cause, said Berrettini, who missed his country's 2023 victory after a season disrupted by injuries. But no matter who is playing, we always put our hearts on the field. Everyone does their best, that is the secret of our team.

The boys who are back home, Flavio Cobolli and Matteo Arnaldi, also won a number of very important matches in the previous stage. It is a very big team and I am very happy with the trophy.





Matteo Berrettini celebrates after giving Italy a 1-0 lead in the Davis Cup final. Photo credit: Jorge Guerrero/AFP via Getty Images

Berrettini, who has won ATP Tour crowns in Marrakech, Gstaad and Kitzbühel this year, won 86 percent (30/35) of the points after his first serve and did not face a break point on his way to victory.

Italy, which includes Lorenzo Musetti, Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, has become the first country to successfully defend its Davis Cup crown since the Czech Republic in 2013. The third Davis Cup victory comes just four days after the Hologic WTA Tour The country's stars including Roland Garros and Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini lifted the Billie Jean King Cup trophy in Malaga.

It's amazing because last year we won for the first time in 47 years, Italian captain Filippo Volandri said of his team's latest Davis Cup victory. But what I said to the players at the beginning of this journey is: we want to make history, and history is if you can do it twice. I was thinking about the next few years, but it happened immediately and I am so proud of this team.

Despite the defeat in the final, the Dutch line-up can look back on an impressive week in which it achieved the best Davis Cup result in Dutch history. On Tuesday, the host nation defeated Spain in the quarter-finals and Rafael Nadal's historic career came to an end. That draw also turned out to be the last time that Wesley Koolhof participated as a professional, in a decisive victory in the doubles alongside Van de Zandschulp against Carlos Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers.

I just want to say a few words for Wesley Koolhof, said Sinner of the retiring double star. He's had a great career. I think everyone is wondering why he's retiring because he played great at the end of the year and all year long. I wish him all the best.