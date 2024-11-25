How to watch Utah Hockey Club at Toronto Maple Leafs for FREE: Time, Channels





The Utah Hockey Club will visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday evening in the only National Hockey League game scheduled. The Scotiabank Arena game kicks off at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch it on the NHL Network or stream it live on ESPN+, Fubo TV (add-on, FREE trial), Sling TV (extra, discount) or DirectTV stream (add-on, FREE trial and discount). The Utah Hockey Club (8-9-3, in the Central Division) recorded a 6-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday evening when Dylan Guenther scored twice. Nick Bjugstad, Jack McBain, Mikhail Sergachev and Alexander Kerfoot also scored for Utah. The Hockey Club snapped a three-game losing streak with the win and will wrap up this four-game road trip Tuesday in Montreal. Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby became the 21st player in NHL history to score 600 goals, reaching the milestone with 10 seconds left in a five-on-three power play against Utah. He has scored seven goals in his last twelve games. Clayton Keller leads them with 19 points, and Guenther is second in points (17) and first in goals (9). Connon Ingram (6-4-0-3, 3.61 goals against average) and Karol Vejmelka (2-5-0-0, 2.21 GAA) share time in goal for the Hockey Club. Toronto (12-6-2, in the Atlantic Division) last played Wednesday night, beating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0. WATCH: NHL Network or livestream it on NHL Network or livestream it on ESPN+ Fubo TV (add-on, FREE trial), Sling TV (extra, discount) or DirectTV stream (add-on, FREE trial and discount) Fraser Minten scored his first NHL goal, William Nylander scored his 13th of the season at 3:01 of the third on the power play and Pontus Holmberg added an empty-net goal for the Maple Leafs. Joseph Woll stopped all 31 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season. Toronto forward Matthew Knies was left dazed after a mid-ice hit by Zach Whitecloud in front of the Leafs bench in the second period of that game. Knees (upper body injury) did not return. Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll (60) makes a stop for Vegas Golden Knights Ivan Barbashev (49) as Leafs Chris Tanev (8) looks for the rebound during the first NHL hockey action in Toronto, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 ( Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)AP The Maple Leafs started the game without captain Auston Matthews (upper-body injury), along with Max Domi, David Kampf, Max Pacioretty and Calle Jarnkrok. Ryan Reaves began his five-game suspension for an illegal head check against the Oilers' Darnell Nurse. Still, the Leafs are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games and 9-3-0 at home. They wrap up a three-game homestand on Sunday night. Mitch Marner tops all Maple Leafs scorers with 26 points, followed by William Nylander (22) and John Tavares (19). Anthony Stolarz was in goal most of the time, with twelve starts. He is 7-3-0-2 with a 2.18 GAA.

