College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction, Week 14 Period

The fourth 2024 College Football Playoff rankings are almost here and things are sure to change after seven ranked teams lost last weekend. Before the CFP Committee releases the next rankings, I predict where the top 25 teams will land.

The fourth of six CFP top 25 reveals will take place on Tuesday, November 26 (here's the full schedule). Ahead of the announcement, here's a prediction of how the committee might rank the top 25 teams. Please note that these are my predictions, and mine alone. I look at head-to-head results, strength of schedule, games against ranked teams and more to help rank the teams as I think the CFP committee will. You can read the CFP Committee's official protocols here.

2024 College Football Playoffs Rankings Predictions: Fourth Top 25 Projections

These predictions are from Sunday, November 23.

Oregon (11-0) LW: 1 Oregon remains at the top after a bye. Ohio State (10-1) LW: 2 Ohio State strengthened its hold on No. 2 after another top-five win. Texas (10-1) LW: 3 Texas defeated Kentucky and remains the top-ranked SEC team. Penn State (10-1) LW: 4 Penn State escaped Minnesota with a win. Even though it wasn't pretty, the Nittany Lions remain at #4. Notre Dame (10-1) LW: 6 Notre Dame could make a case for moving into the top four after a dominant win against Army, but I think the committee will keep the Fighting Irish at fifth after comparing ranked losses. Miami (Fla.) (10-1) LW: 8 Miami defeated Wake Forest and will be above the teams that lost last week. Georgia (9-2) LW: 10 Georgia defeated UMass and will rise this week. Tennessee (9-2) LW: 11 Tennessee is back in the playoffs after shutout UTEP. Indiana (10-1) LW: 5 Indiana falls to No. 9 after its first loss. It trails a number of two-loss teams with better wins, but with just one loss the Hoosiers remain in the top 10. Boise State (10-1) LW: 12 Boise State defeated Wyoming by four points. That narrow win keeps it behind Indiana, even though the UNLV win is better than any win by the Hoosiers. SMU (10-1) LW: 13 SMU is finally in the playoffs as two more SEC teams have suffered three losses. Alabama (8-3) LW: 7 Alabama will be the top-ranked team with three losses this week thanks to its previous win over South Carolina. The Tide aren't completely out of playoff contention yet, but they won't be in the bracket this week. Ole Miss (8-3) LW: 9 Ole Miss is bottomed this week thanks to a head-to-head win over South Carolina. Clemson (9-2) LW: 17 Clemson is rising thanks to losses to other teams. However, the Tigers were eliminated by a Georgia team that defeated Alabama and Ole Miss, so they remain behind the Tide and Rebels. South Carolina (8-3) LW: 18 A win at Wofford keeps South Carolina on the playoff bubble. Arizona State (9-2) LW: 21 Arizona State could be higher after knocking off the nation's No. 14 team, but the Sun Devils were three spots behind South Carolina in the previous rankings. The committee thought South Carolina was better last week and I don't think a win over a sliding BYU team will change that. Tulane (9-2) LW: 20 Tulane had its bye last week and was supposed to move into the teens this week. Iowa State (9-2) LW: 22 Iowa State outlasted Utah and was able to keep its Big 12 hopes alive. Texas A&M (8-3) LW: 15 Texas A&M falls, but remains above a Missouri team that dominated when it met. Missouri (8-3) LW: 23 Missouri should move into the top 20 this week after a win over Mississippi State. BYU (9-2) LW: 14 Back-to-back losses will drop BYU to No. 20. The Cougars fell eight spots last week, so the committee clearly didn't think highly of them. UNLV (9-2) LW: 24 UNLV is moving up after a win over San Jose State Illinois (8-3) LW: 25 Illinois remains in next place his improbable victory over Rutgers. Colorado (8-3) LW: 16 Colorado will fall this week, but I think a team in the Big 12 title game will still be in the rankings. Syracuse (8-3) LW: NO Syracuse comes into the rankings as a three-loss team from the ACC. The Dutch have a victory over UNLV on their resume.

CFP: College Football Playoff Rankings Publication Schedule

What the brace might look like

First teams out: No. 12 Alabama, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 14 Clemson, No. 15 South Carolina

Notable questions about the College Football Playoff rankings

Where does Indiana land?

Since the first College Football Playoff rankings were released, there has been a lot of talk about where Indiana would land if it were to lose to Ohio State. Of course, that was before the losses to Alabama and Ole Miss. Indiana will likely remain in the projected playoff field, but will Indiana trail two-loss SEC teams with one loss?

Do teams with three losses have a real shot at the playoffs?

Alabama and Ole Miss now have three losses. How far will they fall? Both schools earned a notable win over Georgia that could still be significant in the committee's eyes.

Could the Big 12 miss the playoffs?

Arizona State is the highest-ranked Big 12 team. However, the conference may not have a team in the top 15 this week. With none of the Big 12's ranked teams playing each other in Week 14, the conference is a few upsets away from not having the fifth-highest ranked conference champion.