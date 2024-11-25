Women's tennis | Chervinsky, Collard win NCAA doubles title

WACO, TEXAS Virginia women's tennis seniors Elaine Chervinsky and Mlodie Collard won the 2024-25 NCAA Doubles Championship on Sunday (Nov. 24) at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas.

Chervinsky and Collard defeated UCLA's freshman team, Olivia Center and Kate Fakih, 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 in the final to win the first NCAA Doubles title in program history.

In the first year that the NCAA Individual Championships were contested in the fall instead of after the team championship in the spring, the Virginia tandem won all five of their matches in the tournament in 10-point third-set super tiebreakers.

The UVA duo opened the 32-team tie with a 7-5, 2-6, 10-7 against No. 17 Reece Carter and Alexia Jacobs of Washington. After posting a 6-2, 4-6, 10-7 win over Georgians Guillermina Grant and Aysegul Mert, they defeated 5-8 seed Carson Tanguilig and Susanna Maltby of UNC to advance to the semifinals.

In Saturday's semifinals against Florida's Rachel Gailis and Alicia Dudeney, Chervinsky and Collard dropped the first set and then fought back with a 6-3 victory in the second set to force the tiebreaker. The Cavaliers fell behind 5-0 in the breaker before roaring back to take an 8-7 lead. Gailis and Dudeney drew level on eight points before Chervinsky and Collard took the final two points to win the match and secure a spot in the final.

In Sunday's final, Collard and Chervinsky went down an early break in the first set but broke back to get back on serve at 4-5, but then Center and Fakih broke back to take the first set 6-4 . Chervinsky and Collard won the second set 6-3 to force the decider. Virginia had the early momentum and led 4-0 at the breaker, but UCLA gained two points before the changeover to make it 4-2. UCLA avoided one match point at 9-4, but suffered a double fault on the second match point, ending the match.

We worked so hard for this,” Chervinsky said. “We've had such a great week and such a fun week that I think I need some time to let it sink in. But the fact that we earned this as a team makes it so much better. So much sweeter. And it's a complete team effort. It wasn't just us on the field. It was our coach, Pichi [Gina Suarez-Malaguti]. It was coach Sara [O’Leary]. Carlos [Benatzky]. Everyone out there. Our teammates in the stands, and my father in the stands. So it's a huge team effort. Our teammates and all our supporters keep texting us after every game. It's just so great to feel that no matter what would have happened today, we would still have everyone's support. So we were so happy to be able to bring this home.”

Collard and Chervinsky were ranked third in the preseason doubles rankings but were unseeded in the tournament. Center and Faikh were a 5-8 seed.

Collard and Chervinsky are the first UVA team to ever advance to the NCAA Doubles finals. Collard advanced to the semi-finals in 2023 together with her partner Julia Adams. Chervinsky and Collard fell in the opening round of last season's championship.

“I'm still shocked about it,” Collard said. 'I knew we were a very strong team. We showed a lot last season, so I really believed in our chances, but as I always say: a double play means nothing. Even though I had so much confidence in us, I knew that if we did our best, our chances of winning were there. But just because, sometimes everything is there, but it still doesn't happen. Everything should fall into place, with a bit of luck. Everything has to be done. I'm just really happy, but it's definitely not something where I thought, 'Oh yeah, yeah, we got it.' I am really proud of this.”

This is the fourth individual championship in program history, joining NCAA Singles titles from Danielle Collins (2014 and 2016) and Emma Navarro (2021). It is UVA's 88th individual NCAA title across all sports.

Chervinsky also made a deep run in the singles championship, advancing to the quarterfinals after defeating the tournament's top seed, Mary Stoiana of Texas A&M, 6–3, 6–0 in the round of 16. She also defeated the with 9-16 seed Alexis Blokhina of Stanford in the Round of 32. Her quarterfinal performance earns her season-ending ITA Singles All-America honors.

Virginia had a program record of five players competing in the individual championships. Junior Annabelle Xu advanced to the second round of both singles and doubles, playing in the latter alongside freshman Martina Genis Salas. Graduate Sara Ziodato also competed in singles, falling in the first round.

Players had to qualify for the NCAA Individual Championships through qualifying tournaments throughout the fall, including the ITA All-American Championships, the ITA Regional Championships and the ITA Sectionals. Chervinsky and Collard earned their spots in the doubles draw by winning the ITA Atlantic Regional in Charlottesville in October.