Ace the day on Children's Day 2025





The 2024 Adelaide International got off to a record-breaking sell-out start with Kids Day and with an expanded program for 2025, families are encouraged to secure their place at the court now. Providing the ultimate family events and tennis experience, Kids Day aims to attract tennis fans and event goers alike to be part of the Adelaide summer of tennis. The Adelaide International, a combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament, will see some of the best tennis players in the world compete for a total prize pool of $2.5 million. ranking points, leading to the Australian Open. Confirmed players so far include hometown favorite and 2022 champion Thanasi Kokkinakis, world number 12 Tommy Paul, world number 23 Sebastian Korda, world number 7 Jessica Pegula and world number 10 world Barbora Krejcikova to name just a few. This is world-class tennis at its best. Alicia Molik, Adelaide International Tournaments Director can't wait to see more families on day one of the Adelaide International for Kids Day. Kids Day is for children and families to come together, play and enjoy a day of free fun. Don't miss it, bring your friends, bring your family, see some of our great players and make Kids Day a day to remember. We can't wait to see you there. It will be a day full of fun, laughter and tennis. Debbie Sterrey, CEO, Tennis SA and Adelaide International General Manager is calling on families to join the event for an unforgettable day of laughter, summer fun and free activities at Pinky Flat on Monday 6 January 2025 on day one of the Adelaide International. Whether you enjoy tennis or are just looking for a fun family day, Kids Day has something for everyone. Growing the Adelaide Internationals family and event experience even further in 2025, Pinky Flat will expand its footprint to offer event goers a free family day out, along with the opportunity to experience world-class tennis. Let's not forget that from Tuesday January 7 to Saturday January 11, the Children's Passport is back. Families are invited to visit the Kids' Zone at Pinky Flat where they can collect their Adelaide International Passport and embark on an exciting adventure around the site, experiencing all the fun stamp collecting activities and finally receiving a special gift in to exchange. Highlights of the children's day: Mini golf: Get started with our fun mini golf course, ideal for children and families. Inflatable tennis: Serve up some serious fun with our tennis inflatable. Jump, swing and shoot your way to victory. Giant games: Challenge your friends to a range of classic, oversized games, including Giant dams , Korengat And Finnish . Big games, lots of fun and all for free. Table tennis: Head to the big table and compete against your friends in an exciting game of table tennis, sponsored by State League. It's a fast-paced challenge for all ages. Water slide: Slip, slide and splash your way to a cool adventure on our huge water slide to beat the heat. Inflatable fun: Get bouncing with our exciting Inflatable ax throwing , Basketball And Football activities. Player appearances: Meet your tennis heroes up close! Special player appearances throughout the day. Coloring station + arts and crafts: Let your creativity run free at our Coloring Station. Discover your artistic side at our Arts and Crafts Table. Face painter: Transform into something magical with the help of our talented team of Face Painters. Giant swing tennis: Take tennis to the next level with the Giant swing tennis experience. Swing high, serve quickly. Tickets on sale now –Ticketmaster

